Max Holloway jokingly rates an alleged leaked UFC 5 clip showing 'Blessed' being TKOed by Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway has jestingly chimed in with his rating for a leaked video game clip featuring himself and Alexander Volkanovski. The clip is purportedly from the upcoming UFC 5 video game. The EA Sports UFC 5 game is scheduled to be released on October 27, 2023, on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gaming platforms.

It's been reported that the game's Standard Edition cover would feature UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. On the other hand, the game's Deluxe Edition cover will be graced by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Besides, the in-game UFC roster will feature most of the current UFC roster as well as combat sports legends such as 'Iron' Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, and Fedor Emelianenko. Further additions to the roster can be expected in the days to come.

The UFC 5 game will see a transition for the EA Sports UFC gaming franchise from the Ignite Engine to Frostbite. On that note, the game will go from 30 FPS (frames per second) to 60 FPS, significantly improving its quality and overall gameplay experience.

Furthermore, UFC 5 promises to feature a much more realistic portrayal of fights and in-game elements compared to the game's previous editions. This reportedly includes realistic fighter walkouts, superior in-game character design, realistic portrayal of damage, a new submission system, and more.

MMA journalist Luke Thomas recently took to Twitter to respond to a video clip that's supposedly from UFC 5. The clip shows UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski defeating Max Holloway via a TKO stoppage. Asking fans to rate the gameplay clip, Thomas tweeted:

"I don’t play video games, but many of you do. Rate this for me."

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway addressed Luke Thomas' tweet and issued a lighthearted take on him getting TKOed by Alexander Volkanovski in the game. Jokingly disapproving of the gameplay clip, 'Blessed' tweeted:

"A solid -100 out of 10. Might be for personal reasons tho"

UFC great outlines potential scenario that could set up Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski 4

Presently, the consensus is that UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski could defend his title against Ilia Topuria next. Many believe that should 'Volk' beat Topuria, he could lobby for another shot at the UFC lightweight title and face the Islam Makhachev-Charles Oliveira rematch's victor.

Max Holloway, who's lost to Alexander Volkanovski thrice, is currently on a two-fight win streak. 'Blessed' has consistently expressed interest in a quadrilogy fight against Volkanovski. On that note, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently outlined a scenario wherein a fourth Holloway-Volkanovski showdown could materialize. In an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping stated:

"If Volk's next fight is Topuria, which it should be, and he beats Topuria, let's just say in the meantime, Holloway beats one, two more people, I think even Volkanovski would say 'listen, the man deserves a fourth shot. It's as simple as that.'"

Watch Bisping's assessment at 33:42 in the video below: