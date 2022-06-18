Max Holloway makes special demand after Bryce Mitchell receives customized UFC camo gear; jokingly threatens to wear his own brand if not allowed

Max Holloway has followed in the footsteps of Bryce Mitchell and has asked for customized fight gear as well. 'Blessed' pointed out that ‘Thug Nasty’ received his second set of camo shorts, this time made by Venum.

In a recent tweet, Holloway requested for custom-made fight gear with a floral pattern for his upcoming fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276. The Hawaiian native pointed out that Bryce Mitchell got his wish fulfilled and received the customized camo fight gear from Venum back in march.

“Hey since Bryce got his camo can I get some floral on my shorts @ufc @venum mahalo 🤙🏻”

He later stated that he’s willing to enter the octagon with his own brand's floral shorts and preemptively agreed to pay a fine. Below is the tweet:

Max Holloway @BlessedMMA If not I'm wearing these to the octagon. Let me know the fine$ lol shopmaxholloway.com/products/roots… If not I'm wearing these to the octagon. Let me know the fine$ lol shopmaxholloway.com/products/roots…

Roots Swim Shorts as seen on shopmaxholloway.com

A few years ago, the Arkansas native was very vocal about his demands for camo gear. The problem was that the UFC had a deal with Reebok. The clothing company was providing official fight gear in a few minimalistic designs with no exception. It didn't discourage Mitchell, as he continued to demand camo gear after each of his wins. After defeating Charles Rosa at UFC 249 Mitchell was promised custom gear by UFC president Dana White.

UFC @ufc



This week @ThugNastyMMA gets his camo #UFCVegas12 "It's not just a pair of shorts..."This week @ThugNastyMMA gets his camo "It's not just a pair of shorts..."This week @ThugNastyMMA gets his camo 🌾 #UFCVegas12 https://t.co/AzJ4fsSsF9

‘Thug Nasty’ presented his new gear at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva, where he defeated Andre Fili. After the UFC switched from Reebok to Venum, the new clothing partner provided Mitchell with the requested camo gear for his fight against Edson Barboza at UFC 272 back in March. The Arkansas native defeated him by unanimous decision and now sports an unblemished record of 15 consecutive wins.

Max Holloway not the only one who wants custom fight gear

Holloway's callout for custom fight gear led to Dustin Poirier reply to the tweet, with the Louisiana native jokingly stating that 'Blessed' took everything that he worked for.

Dustin Poirier posted on Twitter:

In response, Max Holloway presented him with a custom design for the fight gear that emphesized Poirier's brand of hot sauce, which he also produces and sells via the internet:

Poirer's custom gear desing presented by Holloway

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far