Max Holloway plays villain for UFC 318 clash, Dustin Poirier talks last fight expectations, Khamzat Chimaev trolls Paulo Costa: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Max Holloway is trying to play the heel in Dustin Poirier’s home state ahead of UFC 318. Poirier, meanwhile, is bracing for an all-out war in his retirement fight. Also, things are heating up between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev as the Brazilian reignited his feud with 'Borz.' Let's break them all down:Max Holloway plays the villain ahead of Dustin Poirier showdownMax Holloway embraced the heel side with full force at the UFC 318 press conference. Facing Dustin Poirier in his home state of Louisiana, Holloway received loud boos from the New Orleans crowd.Rather than shrink from it, the Hawaiian welcomed the energy, turning to the crowd and throwing a jab at their sacred institution, gumbo. Gumbo is a popular, thick and flavorful stew, which is a culinary staple of Louisiana.With Poirier prepping for his final UFC appearance, Holloway said he wants the local hero to get all the love, and he’ll gladly play the bad guy for one night.Check out the video below:Dustin Poirier previews UFC 318 war against Max HollowayDustin Poirier isn’t sugarcoating what’s coming at UFC 318. In his final walk to the cage, the Louisiana native expects nothing short of a firefight with Max Holloway.Speaking at the press conference, Poirier dismissed any thoughts of a tactical points battle. Instead, he promised fans a brawl, stating:&quot;I just have a natural ability to get myself in those kind of fights every time. I'm not trying to jab and circle and win rounds. I'm trying to scrap and finish these guys and Max isn't afraid of the fire. We've shown that before we watched his career. We watched him become champion. We watched him put down the legends of the sport.&quot;He added:&quot;So you have two guys like that. It's going to be a head-on collision. You know, we're going to be crash test dummies in there, baby.&quot;Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:Khamzat Chimaev mocks Paulo Costa over feudThe simmering grudge between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev flared back up during UFC 318 fight week. Costa, who’s set to fight Roman Kopylov, used the pre-fight media scrum to call out Chimaev for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to his girlfriend during their earlier rivalry.Costa didn’t hold back, calling Chimaev a “coward” and vowing to “hurt him” when they eventually meet. His animated answers prompted a swift response from Chimaev. 'Borz' took to X to troll Costa and wrote:&quot;Bro, what’s going on with you? Don’t start to cry, please.&quot;Check out Khamzat Chimaev's reaction below: