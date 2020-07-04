Max Holloway reacts to reportedly being promoted to UFC 251 main event following Gilbert Burns' removal

Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski could reportedly headline UFC 251 after Gilbert Burns' removal

The former Featherweight Champion will get his shot at the title once again.

As things stand, Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski is set to headline UFC 251.

The status of the main event of UFC 251 is up in the air after UFC Welterweight Title challenger Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19. With Burns removed from the UFC Fight Island card, it is now highly unlikely, although not impossible, that the UFC book a new opponent for Kamaru Usman on 12 days' notice.

The original co-main event of the evening, a Featherweight Title rematch between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Max Holloway, could reportedly be promoted to the main event slot. And the latter has now reacted to the prospect of potentially headlining the first UFC Fight Island event.

While speaking to John Morgan of MMA Junkie, Max Holloway responded to potentially being promoted to the main event position of UFC 251. Holloway stated that he doesn't believe this changes changing and that both he and Volkanovski felt they were already competing in the main event.

Just spoke with new #UFC251 headliner Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) to get his immediate reaction: “Nothing changes. I feel like we were already the main event.” https://t.co/MGZFwDbVl8 — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) July 4, 2020

Holloway and Volkanovski first faced off at UFC 245 when the Featherweight fighters were also a part of the co-main event of the evening, with Kamaru Usman headlining the event in a Welterweight Title clash against Colby Covington.

However, on this occasion, with Gilbert Burns being removed from UFC 251, 'Blessed' and 'The Great' are set for an explosive bout that could reportedly headline the show.

UFC 251 and Max Holloway's return to the Octagon

Being a former UFC Featherweight Champion, Max Holloway certainly led the 145 lb division from the front.

During his reign as champion, Holloway successfully defended the UFC Featherweight Championship against the likes of Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Frankie Edgar.

UFC 251 will mark the rematch between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski and the rest of the event will feature exciting fights too.

These include a Strawweight rematch between former champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas, Paige VanZant vs Amanda Ribas, and Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship.