Max Holloway reveals that he trained alone for Alexander Volkanovski rematch at UFC 251 via Zoom classes

Max Holloway has claimed that he made a major change to his training camp ahead of UFC 251.

'Blessed' will be challenging Alexander Volkanovski in a UFC Featherweight Title rematch.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway is currently in preparation for his UFC Featherweight Title rematch against Alexander Volkanokvsi and with Kamaru Usman left without an opponent for UFC 251, there is a strong possibility that Holloway vs Volkanovski II will headline the next UFC pay-per-view.

In the lead-up to his Featherweight Title rematch though, Holloway has revealed the shocking change that he made to his training camp ahead of the rematch, claiming that he has been training alone while utilizing zoom classes.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The Helwani Show, Max Holloway stated that he didn't want to put any of his coaches in harm and only trained via zoom classes, and he had only seen his coaches at the Vegas airport.

“I didn’t want to put none of my coaches in harm’s way or getting arrested. Stay-at-home order in Hawaii was pretty serious. So a lot of the way I was training was exactly like this, over Zoom (video). There were Zoom classes, and you know, the first time seeing my coaches was at the airport in Vegas and then coming here.”- Holloway said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

It is likely that Holloway vs Volkanovski will be promoted to the main event slot for UFC 251, unless 'Gamebred' Jorge Masvidal pulls off a miracle and decides to fill in for Gilbert Burns in the Welterweight Title fight against Kamaru Usman on seven-days notice.

Just spoke with new #UFC251 headliner Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) to get his immediate reaction: “Nothing changes. I feel like we were already the main event.” https://t.co/MGZFwDbVl8 — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) July 4, 2020

Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski II

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski first faced-off in the co-main event of UFC 245 when the latter was successful in his quest of winning the UFC Featherweight Championship, ending Holloway's run as the 145-lb champion.

This will be the highly-anticipated rematch between the pair, as 'Blessed' will be looking forward to regaining the UFC Featherweight Championship, a title that he has previously defended against the likes of Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Frankie Edgar.

As of now, the UFC is yet to officially confirm Max Holloway vs Alexander Volkanovski II as the new main event of UFC 251, and neither has Jorge Masvidal been announced as the official replacement opponent for Kamaru Usman at the UFC 251 pay-per-view.

UFC 251 will be taking place on the 12th of July at the Yas Island AKA the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and will be the first of four UFC events to take place on the UFC Fight Island. The card will also feature other notable fighters such as Petr Yan, Jose Aldo, and Rose Namajunas.