Max Holloway's wife-to-be: Who is the UFC featherweight engaged to?

Max Holloway will return to the Octagon this weekend after his last outing in July 2020. This will also be his first fight after getting engaged to his girlfriend, Alessa Quizon.

Alessa Quizon is a professional surfer hailing from Oahu, Hawaii. She currently comes in at the 83rd position in the World Surf League rankings.

Alessa began surfing when she was just 7 years old and evidently fell in love with it. Soon, by the time she turned 10, she started participating in local surf competitions.

The 27-year-old has managed to make a living out of the sport she loves, much like Max Holloway. Her first professional gig as recognized by the World Surf League was the 2009 Women's CT.

She holds a number of accomplishments in the world of professional surfing. She scored a massive 5,200 points in the Rip Curls Women's Bell Beach in 2016 to secure the 5th position. Other highlights from her career include the 2015 Maui and Sons Pichilemu Woman’s Pro and the 2015 Cascis Women's Pro.

When Max Holloway took to Instagram to 'make things official'

Max Holloway and Alessa Quizon reportedly started dating in February 2020. Ever since that time, the two were frequently visible on each other's social media handles.

Thus, when the time came to pop the question, Max Holloway sealed the 'yes' with a post which immediately went viral.

The Instagram post showed Alessa Quizon smiling with a sparkling piece of metal on her ring finger. The caption read:

"She said yes."

The Hawaiian couple got engaged on November 17 2020, and Alessa too took to her Instagram to share the moment with her loved ones and admirers. She wrote,

"with all my heart, yes. Yes to forever with you and Rush"

The next question that comes to mind is- who is Rush Holloway? And how does he fit in?

Rush Holloway is Max Holloway's son. And no, Alessa Quizon is not his biological mother. The young Instagram stud is best pals with his dad, and is almost always seen with him.

Of course, in recent times, the trio of Rush, Max, and Alessa have been inseparable, as far as it is visible on social media.