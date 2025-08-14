Max Holloway shares heartwarming family update as wife Alessa Quizon legally adopts their son: "It’s a big win for the Holloways"

Max Holloway recently took to social media and shared an emotional post regarding his family. The BMF champion revealed that his wife Alessa Quizon, had legally adopted their son.Holloway has a son named Rush, who was born on Jan. 4, 2012, from his first marriage with Kaimana Pa'aluhi. However, the two divorced each other in 2017. The 33-year-old then began dating Quizon in 2020 and married her on April 16, 2022, at the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute in Ko Olina, Hawaii.In a recent Instagram post, Holloway issued a lengthy statement, thanking Quizon for adopting Rush ''as his legal mother.'' He wrote:''Usually I don’t share much about my personal life, but this I want to share. I just won the hardest fight of my life. It’s been 5 years of dealing with custody battles and now we finally get to close that difficult chapter. Rush has voiced many times on how he wanted Alessa to adopt him. Yesterday, Alessa got to adopt Rush as his legal mother. Thank you to my wife @alessaquizon for doing more than stepping up. For coming in and accepting rush as your own.''The Hawaiian continued:''Thank you for holding rush together as a mother would, helping me make our son’s dreams come. Thank you for pouring in all of your love and energy into completing our family. I thank my son for being brave and strong through it all. Thank you god. It’s a big win for the Holloway’s. But more importantly Rush finally got to choose and keep the mom that he deserves.'' View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax Holloway opens up about his UFC returnIn his recent MMA appearance at UFC 318 last month, Max Holloway secured a unanimous decision win over Dustin Poirier, who announced his retirement in front of his home crowd at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.Earlier this month, Holloway posted a YouTube video, discussing his future. 'Blessed' revealed that his octagon return this year is highly unlikely due to a hand injury sustained against Poirier:''I mean, my right hand still hurts...I see a lot of people talking about who’s next, who’s this, there’s a lot of fun fights for me at [lightweight]...If I get the next title shot, that’d be sick, but if you have hopes of me fighting before the end of the year, probably not going to happen. I see a specialist sometime [soon], I already met with my doctor, now I got to go meet the specialist, but things are not looking to up for me fighting one more time this year.'' [4:12]