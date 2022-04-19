"Thank you for everyone who has reached out"- Max Holloway acknowledges the support given to his family by the fans

Max Holloway is thanking fans for all the kind words and support they've sent to him in celebration of his recent wedding.

Holloway married his longtime partner and pro surfer Alessa Quizon over the weekend in a beautiful beach ceremony on the coast of Waianae, Hawaii. Photos and videos from the event made their way to social media, and everybody rushed to congratulate the 'Blessed' family on the nuptials.

Holloway took the time to send a message to his fans, writing:

"Thank you for everyone who has reached out saying congratulations to me and my wife this past weekend. You all are simply amazing! I couldn’t get back to everyone so I just wanted to let you all know that we feel the love. Thank you again from the Holloways"

The former featherweight champion is a celebrity in Hawaii and his wedding made the news, with KHON 2 sharing this footage from the event:

Max Holloway also shared some photos featuring his bride and his son, Rush.

Alexander Volkanovski is still interested in a third fight against Max Holloway

There hasn't been much news from Max Holloway since he was forced to pull out of a fight against champ Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 shortly after it was announced. While there's still no word on what injury forced Holloway to withdraw, he announced in February that doctors had cleared him for competition.

Fresh off a dominant victory over Holloway's replacement Chan Sung Jung, Alexander Volkanovski sounds eager to fight Holloway for a third time. The Australian champ holds two wins over 'Blessed' already, but feels like a trilogy fight is the biggest bout available in his division. He said:

"We'll see if [Holloway] even wants it. He keeps talking about other fights and moving up, money fights and all that. If he wants to do that, fine, do that. I'll just keep doing my thing. We'll see. ... But it is still a fight that I want, and I think the crowd wants. I think it'd do good PPVs, it's a big fight. So it makes sense. So I'm guessing that's what it'll be."

With Volkanovski looking to fight three times in 2022, a bout against Holloway could come together sooner rather than later.

