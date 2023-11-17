Maybach for $150K, Rolex for $50K - Here's how Shakur Stevenson spent his first-ever $1M earning

Shakur Stevenson is widely heralded among the best boxers in the world today. The New Jersey native is a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, having won the medal at bantamweight. After transitioning to professional boxing, the 26-year-old has amassed an unbeaten record of 20-0.

'Sugar' has managed to become a two-weight boxing world champion thus far, having held the WBC, WBO, and The Ring super featherweight titles. Stevenson also held the WBO featherweight title. The young, talented fighter has also competed at lightweight in the professional boxing dominion.

As of this writing, Shakur Stevenson is scheduled to fight Edwin De Los Santos tonight for the vacant WBC lightweight title tonight (November 16, 2023).

Prior to the Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin de los Santos fight, Stevenson spoke to GQ Sports. 'Sugar' notably revealed how he spent the first $1 million that he earned in his career. He suggested that his unanimous decision victory over Joet Gonzalez won him the vacant WBO featherweight title as well as a seven-figure paycheck.

Shakur Stevenson explained that after bagging the million-dollar-plus pay for the fight in October 2019, he spent $550,000 on purchasing a house for his mother and eight siblings.

Besides, he spent $85,000 on a Rolex and a chain whilst spending $150,000 to procure a Maybach. The boxing star implied that the remaining $215,000 from his first million-dollar payday was spent on his daily expenses and to provide for his mother and siblings. Stevenson stated:

"The first thing that I did was buy my mother a house, and that was like 550,000. It was a big house; six bedrooms, with a movie room, a little office in the front. It was a nice big house... Next big purchase; I spent like 85K on some jewelry. I really only bought a watch and chain; around 50 or 60 on the Rolex and then like 20 or 30 on the chain."

He added:

"Next will be my Maybach [vehicle]. 150K on a Maybach, man... And the rest [$215,000] went to my family. The rest of that money just went to my everyday spending; and also just making sure my family's straight, my little brothers and sisters. It's seven boys and two girls."

Catch Stevenson's comments in the video below (00:40):

Shakur Stevenson earnings: 'Sugar' recommends exercising caution while spending money

During his GQ Sports interview, the part-Puerto Rican star pugilist highlighted that after spending his first million dollars, he's matured and exercised an abundance of caution while spending his money. 'Sugar' implied that his mother and siblings moved into their new home when he bought it and are well-provided for.

Moreover, Stevenson noted that he refrains from excessive spending on cars and jewelry as they depreciate assets. He now has a bulletproof Cadillac and apparently isn't looking to spend much on more vehicles.

Besides, he alluded to his siblings working on their respective crafts, with one brother pursuing a football career, whereas another (his cousin Zaquin Moses) is on a quest to become a boxer like him.