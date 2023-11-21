“Maybe another 18 months to two years” – Liam Harrison breaks silence on future retirement plans

Brit striking icon Liam Harrison believes it won't be too long before he draws the curtains on his two-decade journey at the top of the Muay Thai mountain.

The Bad Company representative has experienced the highest of highs as a three-time world champion alongside several accolades in the striking art under his belt.

At the same time, he has lived some of the lowest of lows. But the Leeds native admits the fight game – win or lose – is something that makes him feel alive.

Despite his eagerness to continue fighting, ‘Hitman’ knows his time will come sooner than later. He explained his thoughts in a recent appearance on the Caffeine & Canines podcast.

Liam Harrison said:

“I'm getting old now for the fight spot game, but I've got a couple of years left in me. I just want to, I don't want to go out where I'm one of them fighters who starts losing to the people I shouldn't be, but I'm still fighting at the highest level at the minute, yeah."

“And I have been since a long time, so a couple more I reckon I can get when I come back, and maybe another 18 months to two years out, and then I'll retire and gracefully go.”

Watch the full session here:

It will be a sad day inside the Circle when he sets sail and embarks on a new adventure.

But having lit up the global stage of ONE Championship with some epic fights over the past five years, the man himself can look back with a smile, knowing he gave it his all.

What’s next for Liam Harrison?

Before he dreams of enjoying life outside of his fight career, Liam Harrison has another tough assignment lined up on his plate.

The ‘Hitman’ welcomes former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker to ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12.

It will be Harrison’s first fight since his disastrous injury to Nong-O. On the Brazilian’s end, he enters the contest on the back of two destructive performance over ranked bantamweight contender Stephen Loman and Kim Jae Woong.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in to the entire card, which airs live in U.S. primetime, live and for free.