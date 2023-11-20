Liam Harrison ‘couldn’t agree more’ that his fight vs. Muangthai was the greatest single-round fight in Muay Thai

Liam Harrison has had a stellar career with over 20 years of experience in striking, but one moment may sit above the rest.

At ONE 156 in March 2022, ‘The Hitman’ produced one of the best comebacks and one-round fights that has ever been seen inside the circle.

Facing off against Muangthai, he showcased his incredible toughness, tenacity, and veteran savvy to come back from the brink of defeat to stop his opponent and earn a title shot.

In an appearance on the Caffeine & Canines podcast, Liam Harrison reflected on the best fight of his career:

"So all that in the space of 90 seconds, everyone was saying it, like, the greatest. Five knockdowns in 90 seconds of round one. And I’d tell you what, I couldn’t agree more.

“Everyone was saying it was the craziest first round in the history of the sport they've ever seen and I got a massive bonus on top of my wage for it and then I got the title fight after.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison set to make his return at ONE Fight Night 18

Since his previously mentioned title opportunity against Nong-O, Liam Harrison has been recovering from a long-term injury.

With talk of his comeback being pushed back throughout the year, he is finally set to make his return in the first big event of the new year.

At ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12, he will welcome the former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker into his world for the Brazilian’s first Muay Thai contest inside the circle.

Given both men’s track records, this fight has the potential to be a fight-of-the-year contender as early as January.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.