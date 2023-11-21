“I am addicted to this game” – Liam Harrison says fighting and winning is ‘a drug that nothing else can compete with’

Liam Harrison has had a tough 12 months in 2023 having spent the entire year sidelined with an injury that he suffered in his last contest.

Throughout it all, his passion for martial arts and competition hasn’t wavered as the striking veteran has done everything he can to ensure a full recovery so he can make a return.

Some may find that an injury like this at a certain stage in your career could be the curtain call but Liam Harrison shows no signs of stopping and that’s because of his love for it.

In a recent podcast appearance on Caffeine & Canines, the Brit spoke about his mindset in wanting to make a comeback after over a year out and how nothing comes close to being inside the Circle:

“I am addicted to this game, whatever, of course. There's no fighting and winning, winning a fight and getting your hand raised at the end is a drug that nothing else can compete with, and I'm addicted to it. That's why I want to get myself back strong and come back after this.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison will make his long-awaited return at ONE Fight Night 18

At long last, the return date for Liam Harrison is finally in the books, with the Brit set to step inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12. Welcoming in the new year with his comeback, the ‘Hitman’ is also set to throw a welcoming party for his opponent.

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker is set to compete in Muay Thai for the first time in his career.

Given both men’s track records for being kill-or-be-killed fighters inside the Circle, this barnburner match-up will set the bar high in 2024.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime.