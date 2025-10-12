“Maybe he doesn’t want to fight” - ONE Championship’s Rukiya Anpo says boxing star Ryan Garcia ran from him scared

ONE Championship newcomer Rukiya Anpo of Japan recalled his postponed showdown with boxing superstar Ryan Garcia.

Ad

The 29-year-old former three-time K-1 Champion was supposed to trade leather with the controversial American boxer in an eight-round exhibition on December 30 in Tokyo.

However, Garcia sustained a wrist injury during training camp in Dallas and was forced to withdraw.

Almost a year later, there’s still no update on whether the high-profile match will ever push through.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking through a translator, Anpo expressed skepticism about Garcia's withdrawal in a South China Morning Post interview:

Ad

Trending

"So Ryan Garcia, for him, you know if the opponent runs away, then he wanted to still finish the business, right, but he runs away, so maybe he doesn't want to fight against Anpo. Maybe he's scared of him. Once he becomes a global star, he wants to do a huge boxing fight in America. That's one of his dreams.”

Ad

Anpo is no stranger to high-profile crossover bouts, as he also boxed all-time great Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition bout that ended in a draw.

The Japanese striker has shifted his focus to his upcoming ONE Championship debut against Armenian veteran Marat Grigorian in a featherweight kickboxing clash at ONE 173 on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Rukiya Anpo confident he can beat Tawanchai

Aside from his beef with Ryan Garcia, Rukiya Anpo also addressed a possible showdown with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

As far as the Japanese slugger is concerned, he has the skills to vanquish the Thai superstar in a kickboxing battle.

'Demolition Man' said in the same interview, via a translator:

"He thinks that Tawanchai's kickboxing level is still high, but just that he doesn't know how to fight in kickboxing rules because obviously, Tawanchai's been fighting in small gloves and he can throw the elbows and he can do clinches, that's something he cannot do in kickboxing. He's not used to doing the big gloves as well. So that's why the result against Noiri was like that, and if Anpo fights Tawanchai in kickboxing rules, the result will be the same.”

Check Sportskeeda for all ONE 173 developments. Head to onefc.com to find local viewing options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.