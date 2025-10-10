Rukiya Anpo says Tawanchai lacks kickboxing experience and if they fought, the result will be similar to Masaaki Noiri

Former three-time K-1 Champion Rukiya Anpo of Japan is confident about his chances in a possible match-up with ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The promotional newcomer believes he can beat the Thai sensation, especially under kickboxing rules. Anpo’s assessment comes after watching Tawanchai’s shocking knockout loss to interim featherweight kickboxing champion Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172.

As far as Anpo is concerned, the 155-pound Muay Thai king will suffer the same fate if they share the Circle one day.

‘Demolition Man’ shared through a translator in a recent South China Morning Post (SCMP) interview:

"So he thinks that Tawanchai's kickboxing level is still high, but just that he doesn't know how to fight in kickboxing rules because obviously, Tawanchai's been fighting in small gloves and he can throw the elbows and he can do clinches, that's something he cannot do in kickboxing. He's not used to doing the big gloves as well. So that's why the result against Noiri was like that, and if Anpo fights Tawanchai in kickboxing rules, the result will be the same.”

While a clash with Tawanchai could be in the cards in the future, Anpo has more pressing business.

The 29-year-old will duel Armenian veteran Marat Grigorian at ONE 173 on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Watch the full SCMP interview:

Rukiya Anpo calls kickboxing legend Marat Grigorian a 'clown'

Rukiya Anpo's heated criticism of Marat Grigorian has not died down as their ONE 173 clash looms.

In his latest tirade, the Japanese responded to Marat Grigorian's claims that he would break him physically and mentally.

'Demolition Man' told SCMP:

"He doesn't know why Marat thinks that way. Anpo thinks he's kind of a foolish guy. There are a lot of things on his mind. He doesn't know which part Marat thinks makes him a clown.”

