Maybe even Khabib Nurmagomedov at 155 could do it - Fans name the smallest fighter they think could beat Shaquille O'Neal in his prime

UFC fans believe that a prime 155lbs Khabib Nurmagomedov can defeat former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal.

In a recent Reddit thread, fans debated who is the smallest fighter in the UFC that could handle O'Neal inside the octagon. The post received several exciting responses, with one user suggesting that strong grapplers like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, and George St-Pierre should be able to handle the NBA star.

Others threw in names like Henry Cejudo, Jose Aldo, Demetrious Johnson, and even Rose Namajunas, all of whom are former champions. One user joked that Ronda Rousey could easily take care of O'Neal, taking a jibe at the former bantamweight champion's poor head movement.

Of the many names thrown into the conversation, 'The Eagle' appears to be the only fighter who has gained a reputation for dominating much heavier opponents, at least in training. Fans have also heard numerous stories of his domination of bigger opponents at the AKA.

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has also admired Nurmagomedov's massive strength and grappling abilities in the past. In a video released earlier this year, the Dagestani star was also seen out-grapping Rockhold during a sparring session.

What made Khabib Nurmagomedov so dominant inside the octagon?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably the most dominant fighter to have ever graced the UFC octagon. While a lot has been said about his strong wrestling and sambo base, what truly made him special was his top pressure - something his opponents and teammates have frequently talked about.

Aggression was another huge part of Nurmagomedov's success inside the octagon. The former lightweight kingpin was known for pushing an offensive pace on the feet until scoring a takedown on his opponent.

'The Eagle' would wear down his opponents under relentless pressure and constantly attempt to advance into more dominant positions. His vicious ground-and-pound game was another huge factor in his success inside the cage.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from active competition after going 29-0 as a professional. His last win inside the octagon came over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. 'The Eagle' has since dedicated his time to coaching his teammates and friends along with building his Eagle FC promotion.

