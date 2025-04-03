“Maybe in the future” - Regian Eersel isn’t shutting down a potential trilogy against Dutch legend Nieky Holzken

Regian Eersel may have another trilogy if the cards land on the precise, exact spots.

The reigning two-sport king is set to defend his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title against old nemesis Alexis Nicolas in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

Although he's zeroed in on his trilogy match against Nicolas, the only man who beat him in ONE Championship, Eersel didn't shut down a potential third fight against Dutch legend Nieky Holzken.

Regian Eersel told Nick Atkin in an interview that Holzken should chalk up another win or two before challenging for the lightweight kickboxing throne.

"Maybe in the future. He has one win now, so yeah, let’s give him a couple more fights, and then we can discuss the fight against Nieky," said Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

Eersel and Holzken squared off for the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in May 2019 in Singapore, with 'The Immortal' taking the gold via unanimous decision.

The pair ran it back five months later, and Eersel solidified his position on the throne with another unanimous decision win over the Dutch legend.

Eersel and Holzken have gone their separate ways following that rematch, but 'The Natural' made a sudden leap to get closer to the throne he once aimed for.

Holzken is coming off a sublime first-round knockout of former world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Friday Fights 100 in March this year, potentially putting his name on the contender's list for the lightweight kickboxing gold.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Regian Eersel's entire interview below:

Regian Eersel plans to defend both world titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing

Regian Eersel is looking forward to a busier schedule after he's done with his responsibilities at ONE Fight Night 30.

In an interview with the Guillotine Podcast, Eersel said he wants to defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles once he gets past Alexis Nicolas in Bangkok:

"It depends on the organization. I already said I want to defend my Muay Thai belt. But I think they found the third fight with Alexis more important than me defending my Muay Thai belt. So, I think probably in August I’d defend my Muay Thai belt. I’d ask ONE Championship again because I want to stay active in both divisions."

