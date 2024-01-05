"Maybe I was drugged" - Andrew Tate "sarcastically" tweets on Jeffrey Epstein list controversy, draws comparison with his jail time

Andrew Tate has put forth a scathing assertion, adding to the ongoing discussions surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein list. The infamous list reportedly comprises the friends/acquaintances of Epstein -- a convicted s*x offender, and alleged human trafficker -- who are suspected of involvement in illegal activities with him.

'Cobra' chimed in on the names revealed to be a part of the Epstein list and alluded that he (Tate) himself is under investigation for alleged human trafficking and other crimes in Romania.

On that note, Andrew Tate suggested that Epstein had considerable evidence against him. Meanwhile, Tate implied that the Romanian authorities lack evidence against him but still confiscated his assets worth millions of dollars and jailed him for several months (Dec. 2022-March 2023). Still under investigation and disallowed from leaving Romania, Tate tweeted:

"Got court in 3 hours for “human trafficking” because I told my friends what hours to do TikTok. Had no memory of visiting but maybe I was drugged so I checked the list 4 times and nope… Never been to Epsteins island. Houses has been raided 3 times and been to jail tho. Wonder what’s gona happen to everyone on that flight log? Nothing?"

Moreover, the 37-year-old insinuated that he'd been offered millions of dollars to join the Matrix/Illuminati (a secret malevolent circle of social elite). It's a hypothesis that Andrew Tate has often perpetuated in his social discourse. Asserting that he'll never compromise on his morals, Tate wrote:

"Guess I should have taken those 25million dollars “sponsorship” deals that included rules on what I’m allowed to say and what my official opinions are. Shoulda sold my soul to satan. What’s funny is - I felt guilty even writing that sh** sarcastically. My soul is not for sale. Strength and honour. Until the end."

Jeffrey Epstein list controversy: Was Andrew Tate's name present on the list?

Epstein was first investigated for having s*xual relations with underage females and soliciting their services in 2005. He eventually received a 13-month jail term, courtesy of a plea deal in 2008. Nevertheless, in 2019, he was arrested yet again, with him facing federal charges for the s*x trafficking of minors.

Many prominent socio-political personalities speculated that his conviction could result in him revealing the list of his clients, to whom he provided the services of underage s*x workers.

Furthermore, it was reported that several documents containing Epstein and his alleged accomplices' depositions were yet to be publicly unraveled. Meanwhile, in Aug. 2019, authorities claimed that they found Epstein dead in his jail cell, apparently having passed away due to suicide via hanging.

In the ensuing years, some of Epstein's longtime friends and business associates, such as Ghislaine Maxwell was notably convicted. It's believed that they've added crucial details through their respective depositions in the Epstein case.

The consensus is that Epstein's list includes uber-wealthy people from various professions around the world. Speaking of which, the US authorities have now officially disclosed a number of names who are on the Epstein list.

The people on the list purportedly traveled to Epstein's infamous 'P**dophile Island' aka 'Epstein Island' in the Caribbean and/or are suspected of having procured his services to access underage s*x workers.

As of this time, names such as former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, British royal Prince Andrew, late scientist Stephen Hawking, and many more have been confirmed as a part of Epstein's list. As for the American-British social media star Andrew Tate, his name hasn't appeared on the list as of yet.