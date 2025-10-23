  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Maybe I exaggerated a little bit" - Reinier de Ridder breaks silence on Brendan Allen loss at UFC Vancouver 

"Maybe I exaggerated a little bit" - Reinier de Ridder breaks silence on Brendan Allen loss at UFC Vancouver 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 23, 2025 02:50 GMT
Reinier de Ridder speaks out after UFC Vancouver loss. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Reinier de Ridder speaks out after UFC Vancouver loss. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Reinier de Ridder has publicly spoken out for the first time since his defeat to Brendan Allen, admitting that his body wasn't fully prepared for the fight.

Ad

De Ridder faced Allen in the main event at UFC Vancouver last weekend. He started strong in the opening round but gradually lost energy in the following rounds. By the end of Round 4, de Ridder's corner decided to stop the fight, resulting in a TKO victory for Allen due to corner stoppage.

In a recent Instagram post, de Ridder shared his feelings about the defeat:

"I was not the best fighter Saturday in the cage. It sucks, it stings, feel like sh*t. I'm grateful to experience the highs and the lows of the sport. You know, I tend to work harder and do more than most anybody, but over the last two camps, maybe I've exaggerated a little bit. I've been so focused on getting the title, being ready to where my body couldn't really follow. I shall not stray the course. Daddy is gonna take some time off, kids. Be nice out there. I'll see you guys soon."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Reinier de Ridder's post below:

Ad

Daniel Cormier shares thoughts on Reinier de Ridder's corner stoppage defeat

Since his debut in November 2024, Reinier de Ridder made his fifth appearance at UFC Vancouver last weekend. In less than a year, de Ridder secured four consecutive victories in the world's leading MMA promotion before facing Brendan Allen, who handed the Dutchman his first UFC loss.

In a video on his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on de Ridder losing due to a corner stoppage.

"He was barely able to get up after round two, three, and four. There was no way he was going to get through another five minutes. His corner did him a favor, by saying, ‘Hey, we'll give you the opportunity to live another day and fight another day.’ I know at times we're hard on coaches for not being willing to throw in the towel. Reinier de Ridder's coaches threw in the towel tonight. They gave that guy a chance to fight another day." [4:33 seconds into the video]
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications