"Maybe I exaggerated a little bit" - Reinier de Ridder breaks silence on Brendan Allen loss at UFC Vancouver 

Reinier de Ridder has publicly spoken out for the first time since his defeat to Brendan Allen, admitting that his body wasn't fully prepared for the fight.De Ridder faced Allen in the main event at UFC Vancouver last weekend. He started strong in the opening round but gradually lost energy in the following rounds. By the end of Round 4, de Ridder's corner decided to stop the fight, resulting in a TKO victory for Allen due to corner stoppage.In a recent Instagram post, de Ridder shared his feelings about the defeat:&quot;I was not the best fighter Saturday in the cage. It sucks, it stings, feel like sh*t. I'm grateful to experience the highs and the lows of the sport. You know, I tend to work harder and do more than most anybody, but over the last two camps, maybe I've exaggerated a little bit. I've been so focused on getting the title, being ready to where my body couldn't really follow. I shall not stray the course. Daddy is gonna take some time off, kids. Be nice out there. I'll see you guys soon.&quot;Check out Reinier de Ridder's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDaniel Cormier shares thoughts on Reinier de Ridder's corner stoppage defeatSince his debut in November 2024, Reinier de Ridder made his fifth appearance at UFC Vancouver last weekend. In less than a year, de Ridder secured four consecutive victories in the world's leading MMA promotion before facing Brendan Allen, who handed the Dutchman his first UFC loss.In a video on his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on de Ridder losing due to a corner stoppage.&quot;He was barely able to get up after round two, three, and four. There was no way he was going to get through another five minutes. His corner did him a favor, by saying, ‘Hey, we'll give you the opportunity to live another day and fight another day.’ I know at times we're hard on coaches for not being willing to throw in the towel. Reinier de Ridder's coaches threw in the towel tonight. They gave that guy a chance to fight another day.&quot; [4:33 seconds into the video]