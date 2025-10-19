UFC Vancouver bonuses and aftermath: Drew Dober, Charles Jourdain, and two others earn $50K as controversy clouds fight night

UFC Vancouver took place this weekend at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The event featured several exciting matchups between well-established competitors. Out of the 13 bouts during the Fight Night, nine ended with finishes (six by KO/TKO and three by submission), while the remaining four went to decision.

In the main event, Reinier de Ridder faced Brendan Allen in a short-notice bout. In the co-main event, Kevin Holland returned for his fifth UFC fight in 2025, going up against rising Canadian fighter Mike Malott.

UFC Vancouver bonuses

After the event concluded, four fighters each received a bonus reward of $50,000. The recipients were Drew Dober, Charles Jourdain, Aoriqileng, and Kyle Prepolec.

Dober faced Prepolec in the final bout of the preliminary card. From the opening bell, both competitors engaged in a high-volume exchange. They traded heavy combinations throughout the fight, which included an accidental low blow from Dober that briefly halted the action. Dober ultimately secured a TKO victory in the third round, earning both fighters the Fight of the Night bonus.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman #UFCVancouver POTN: Charles Jourdain/Aoriqileng FOTN: Drew Dober vs. Kyle Prepolec Post Fight Bonus History: Drew Dober (9) Charles Jourdain (4) Aoriqileng (2) Kyle Prepolec (1)

In another preliminary card bout, Aoriqileng faced Cody Gibson in a bantamweight matchup. This fight concluded quickly, as Aoriqileng defeated Gibson via TKO just 21 seconds into the round. For this impressive performance, Aoriqileng received the Performance of the Night bonus.

In the main card, the standout performance came from UFC bantamweight Charles Jourdain, who defeated Davey Grant three minutes into their fight. Jourdain was also awarded the Performance of the Night bonus for his impressive win.

UFC Vancouver aftermath

In the main event, Brendan Allen achieved victory over Reinier de Ridder by TKO due to a corner stoppage. With this win, Allen has moved closer to surpassing Kevin Holland on the list of most UFC wins by alumni of Dana White's Contender Series. Allen now has a total of 14 wins, while Holland leads with 15.

On the main card, former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Vera returned after a year-long hiatus to compete against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Vancouver. Although Vera lost the bout by split decision, he scored a knockdown, which ties him with Montel Jackson for the most knockdowns landed (11) in UFC bantamweight history.

UFC Vancouver also sparked controversies regarding referees' decisions. Dan Miragliotta faced backlash for two fights. In the bout between Kyle Nelson and Matt Frevola, he ended a round with three seconds left on the clock, allegedly robbing Nelson of a potential finish. In another instance during the co-main event, Miragliotta was criticized for not deducting a point from Mike Malott for landing two accidental low blows on Kevin Holland.

Overall, the Fight Night event reportedly generated a gate of $2.7 million and attracted approximately 17,671 attendees.

