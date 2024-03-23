"Maybe things aren't as bad as they appear" - Eddie Hearn shares one reason why Ryan Garcia's upcoming fight with Devin Haney may go ahead

Ryan Garcia has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past few months.

Following the announcement of their clash in February, 'KingRy' has displayed increasingly concerning behavior online.

The talented boxer has been accused of having substance abuse issues, and has claimed to have evidence of the "world's elite" kidnapping him and forcing him to watch children be sexually assaulted.

His online antics have led many to predict that the upcoming clash with Haney will be called off. But leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has shared an alternative perspective on the saga during a recent interview with Seconds Out.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman said this:

"He does have very knowledgeable people around him, and people who you'd hope and expect to act in his best interests. Derrick James, for example. I don't think Derrick James, he certainly wouldn't want to be involved with going into a fight with Devin Haney unless his fighter was 100% physically."

He continued:

"Oscar De La Hoya, who's got huge experience in championship fights. Bernhard Hopkins, obviously [Garcia's] family. So you've got to presume that in training that things are going alright... It is four weeks away, the fight, and the closer it gets probably the more chanceit has of happening... Maybe inside the room things aren't as bad as they appear on social media."

Watch Hearn discuss Ryan Garcia's fight with Devin Haney below from 5:00:

Devin Haney admits that Ryan Garcia's antics made him need to change his focus

Devin Haney is preparing to defend his WBC lightweight world title against Ryan Garcia in a much anticipated clash on Apr. 20.

'The Dream' won the belt in record-setting fashion against Regis Prograis last year, and will hope to get his fourth, and final victory over 'KingRy', should they face off in the ring.

The pair have clashed six times in the past, all in the amatuer, ranks, with each pugilist holding three wins each.

Ahead of their potential seventh meeting, the WBC champion was interviewed by FightHype.com, where he shared his thoughts on Garcia's recent behavior. He said this:

"I'm preparing for whatever Ryan Garcia shows up on April 20th... Earlier I was focusing on if Ryan was gonna show up or not. But I changed my focus to focusing on me and controlling me and preparing the best way I know how to."

Watch Devin Haney's interview below from 1:40: