Maycee Barber’s ‘unfortunate’ surgery update triggers wave of support from MMA fans: “You’re a real warrior princess”

UFC women's flyweight fighter Maycee Barber recently caused her fans to feel worried with her latest social media update.

'The Future' is coming off a victory with a second-round TKO against Amanda Ribas during the UFC Jacksonville event back in June, earning her the first Performance of the Night bonus.

In a recent Instagram post, Maycee Barber revealed that she had foot surgery:

"Unfortunately… I had surgery…"

While fans expressed their worries about her health, many others flooded Barber with an abundance of supportive and encouraging messages for her recovery.

"😢 Speedy recover hope everything goes well ❤️🙌"

"Omg girl sending you love and a speedy recovery 🥹❤️"

"Praying for a fast recovery!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏"

"That sucks. I wish you a speedy recovery. 🙏🏻🙌🏼⚘️"

"You need a nurse? I’ll be your nurse 👨‍⚕️"

"What's the surgery for? Speedy recovery"

"From wake surfing?? 😊😂 Sorry just trying to make you smile🙂 Sending lots of prayers for a speedy recovery 🙏🏻💪🏻❤️"

"Get well soon! Future Champ!!"

"Wishing you the best of recoveries Maycee. Hope to see you beating some ass in the cage soon🙌🙌"

Maycee Barber picks two opponents she'd like to fight next

Maycee Barber, fresh from her victory over Amanda Ribas, has her sights set on her next opponent. 'The Future' is eager to face a top-tier fighter in the UFC to advance in the rankings.

The 25-year-old American native is currently riding a five-fight win streak, with her most recent loss occurring against Alexa Grasso in February 2021. Barber boasts a professional record of 13-2.

Barber expressed her desire to take on either former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade or former title contender Lauren Murphy.

During an interview with MMA Junkie Radio in July, Barber stated:

"We have several names in mind, and it will be interesting to see... I like the Lauren Murphy fight, she’s ranked one above me. I like the idea of fighting Jessica Andrade. I like the idea of those kind of fights. They’re right there in the rankings. It really just depends on what the UFC thinks and what we want to do together. We’ll figure it out."