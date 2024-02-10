"Mayweather paid somebody $100,000” - Ryan Garcia opens up on team member who leaked his injury to Gervonta Davis’ camp before their fight

Ryan Garcia tasted defeat for the first time in his career when he came up against Gervonta Davis in April 2023.

Both men are touted as future stars of the sport and entered the ring with undefeated records of 23-0 and 28-0, respectively. After a competitive opening few rounds that saw strong blows landed by both pugilists, 'Tank' began asserting his dominance over his opponent.

In Round 7, Davis landed a perfectly placed punch to the liver that forced 'KingRy' to take a knee. He was unable to make the referee's 10-count and was handed his first professional loss.

But Garcia has now opened up about the mole in his camp who leaked information about him suffering a separated rib several weeks before fight night. 'KingRy' pointed to his intense weight cut to make 136 pounds as the reason for his rib injury.

He also stated that Floyd Mayweather, a long-time friend and mentor of Davis, paid someone in Garcia's camp to leak the information about the injury.

During a recent interview with Compas on the Beat, 'KingRy' said this:

"Mayweather paid somebody $100,000. I don't know necessarily who it is. I have an idea, there was only three people that were in the gym at the time."

Watch Ryan Garcia's interview below from 3:50

During his appearance on the Patrick Bet-David Podcast last week, he said this:

"My rib got separated because I was losing so much weight... There was only three people, I'm sorry, four people that were in there... That's why Gervonta knew. I got Judased." [3:20-5:25]

Catch Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney almost incite a brawl during fresh face-off

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are set to do battle on Apr. 20 for the WBC super lightweight belt.

'The Dream' will be defending his title for the first time against Garcia after Haney defeated former champion Regis Prograis in record-setting fashion to win a title in his second weight class.

'KingRy' and Haney were captured sharing a face-off following the announcement of their bout, where things almost turned ugly. Garcia shoved the WBC champion after a heated exchange of words, and the parties were forced to be separated to avoid a brawl unfolding.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to YouTube by Fight Hub TV.

Watch the Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney altercation below: