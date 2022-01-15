"McGregor is a chicken" - Khamzat Chimaev has an advice for teammate who's a Conor McGregor fan 

Khamzat Chimaev has repeatedly shown a willingness to call out and trash talk just about every fighter on the UFC's roster. Thus, it will come as no surprise that footage has recently emerged of Chimaev mocking a teammate who is supposedly a Conor McGregor fan.

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube by Scandinavian MMA outlet Frontkick.online, fans are treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Chimaev and the rest of the Allstars Training Center stable.

At one point in the video, the Chechen-born Swede offers some advice to a younger training partner who is supposedly a big fan of 'Notorious':

"He loses like McGregor does. He acts like McGregor. I don't know why. I told him, you should try be like Khamzat Chimaev instead. I'm better. Undefeated, undisputed champion. All weight brother. Man, McGregor is a chicken."

Who else does Khamzat Chimaev train with at Allstars Training Center, Sweden?

While Allstars Training Center may not be as recognizable as SBG Ireland, Sanford MMA or Team Alpha Male, it does have a surprisingly strong stable of fighters.

Chimaev is the gym's biggest star but former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson also hones his craft under the roof of Allstars. After taking some time away from the sport, Gustafsson recently returned to MMA and is looking to compete in a high-profile UFC bout later this year.

Guram Kutateladze is another relatively high-profile fighter training out of the gym and has been tipped as one to watch. He made his UFC debut in impressive fashion in 2020, handing top prospect Mateusz Gamrot his first pro loss.

Former UFC welterweight Reza Madadi rounds out an excellent selection of high-level athletes with whom 'Borz' can continue sharpening his tools. Given Chimaev's success, it would not be surprising to see a few more prospects emerge from the gym in the near future.

