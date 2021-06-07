"McGregor is ducking me" Jake Paul fires another shot at 'Notorious' in latest tweet

With more than two months away from making his in-ring return, Jake Paul is already eyeing a potential bout with UFC superstar Conor McGregor down the line. The YouTube star fired off a tweet, accusing Conor McGregor of avoiding him in hopes of eliciting a reaction from the Irish MMA star.

"MCGREGOR IS DUCKING ME," Jake Paul wrote on Twitter shortly after his big brother Logan's exhibition bout with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

MCGREGOR IS DUCKING ME 🤣 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Jake Paul calling Conor McGregor out is nothing new

This isn't the first time Jake Paul has sniped at the former two-division UFC champion on social media. 'The Problem Child' has been trying to coax Conor McGregor into a fight for quite a while now. He used a variation of tactics in trying to accomplish his task.

Jake Paul once went after Conor McGregor's longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin, through a video. In a profanity-laced rant, the controversial YouTuber called out McGregor and sideswiped Devlin in the process.

"Good Morning Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you are j***ing off because you are sick of f***ing your wife. After all, she is a four," Paul said.

He also mocked the Dublin native after his recent loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 earlier this year. Jake Paul took to social media to make fun of McGregor, who suffered his career's first TKO loss.

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

"Conor McGregor got paid 5 million dollars to fight a bum and he got knocked out by the bum. Bro, the memes right now all over Twitter is trending...you should have taken the Jake Paul fight for 50 million but now I got $10,000 for you, cash, or I'll give you 1/3rd of a Bitcoin."

Does Conor McGregor want to fight Jake Paul?

In the past, Conor McGregor has proven that he's very much willing to step outside the confines of the UFC cage. He made his pro-boxing debut in a boxing bout dubbed "The Money Fight" against Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

But the Irishman hasn't shown too much willingness to step inside the ring with Jake Paul. The only time he acknowledged Paul's callouts was in a passive-aggressive tweet he published last April.

UFC high level fighting > Blogger jackass boxing — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari