McGregor Forever: Will there be a second season for the Netflix documentary based on Conor McGregor?

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor released his documentary titled McGregor Forever on Netflix. The four-part series covered the Irishman's past four fights in the UFC and deeply explored his personal life as he navigated serious injuries and controversies in his career between 2018 and 2021.

McGregor Forever successfully gave McGregor's fans a glimpse of how the former two-division champion lived on a day-to-day basis. It also showcased his effort and commitment to get where he is today. McGregor was also an executive producer for the documentary.

While fans loved watching McGregor Forever, it's unclear whether Netflix plans to renew the show for a second season. While the first season featured original and archived footage, there is no indication that cameras are currently following Conor McGregor around. Furthermore, 'The Notorious' is expected to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon against Michael Chandler this year.

As McGregor prepares for his MMA comeback, it's unlikely that he'll be involved in any documentary filmmaking process. However, considering his stardom, a McGregor Forever season two could very well be possible down the line.

Jon Jones heaps praise on Conor McGregor ahead of potential Michael Chandler fight

Jon Jones is seemingly a huge fan of Conor McGregor and recently commended the Irishman's contribution to the sport.

McGregor has been out of competition since July 2021 after he suffered a nasty leg fracture against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. After over two years of recovery and physical rehabilitation, he is ready to make his eagerly awaited return to the UFC octagon.

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were roped in as opposing coaches on the latest installment of The Ultimate Fighter. It was implied that the two explosive strikers would clash after the show concluded. However, due to McGregor's ongoing saga with the USADA, it seems those plans are in limbo at the moment.

Nevertheless, McGregor has repeatedly assured his fans of his return on social media. UFC president Dana White recently also affirmed that a McGregor vs. Chandler fight was in the works.

During a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones expressed his eagerness to see McGregor back in action. Lauding the Irishman for progressing the sport, Jones said:

"I would love to see McGregor come back. He will always get my pay-per-view buy. I love what he did for the sport, I love the businessman that he is, the mindset, the marketability. I mean, he fast-forwarded this whole game up at least ten years, and he'll always have my support. He will always get my pay-per-view buy.”

