Conor McGregor shares picture with his shades reflecting the famous knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 178

Conor McGregor continues to tease Dustin Poirier with his latest jab reminding 'The Diamond' of their first meeting back at UFC 178.

On July 10 at UFC 264, fans will see the third and probably final meeting between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The two men are locked at 1-1 in their series with the overwhelming expectation being that the victor of the trilogy bout will go on to face Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

McGregor comes out swinging

In the build-up to their UFC 257 rematch, which was won by Poirier, we saw a much calmer and more respectful side to McGregor.

This time around, it appears as if Conor meant it when he said there would be “no more Mr. Nice Guy”.

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1397537784513052672/

Those who zoom in will be able to see that McGregor has the image of him knocking out Poirier at UFC 178 in the reflection of his sunglasses.

On that night, McGregor took a huge step forward in his featherweight quest by completely dominating Poirier to edge closer towards a much-deserved title shot.

This time around there are plenty of questions circulating when it comes to whether or not McGregor has what it takes to put Dustin away. Some say yes, but others highlight the fact that Poirier’s chin held up when Conor landed some huge blows back in January.

We won’t know the truth until they’re standing opposite one another in front of a packed crowd at T-Mobile Arena, but our instinct tells us that it’s going to be another war between two of the most talented strikers in UFC history.

Poirier’s best bet between now and then will be to stay calm, stay quiet and focus on his training - because if he gets drawn into McGregor’s mind games, it could prove to be a long night for him in Sin City.

McGregor quite clearly wants to get under his skin and regardless of whether or not he gets a bite out of Dustin, you can bet these antics will continue right up until fight night this summer.