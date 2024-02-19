"Me when I get socks for Christmas" - Fans troll Sean O'Malley for immediate four-word reaction to Ilia Topuria becoming the new 145 pounds champion

Fans mock Sean O'Malley for his quick four-word response to Ilia Topuria being the new 145-pound champion, as he was caught off guard by Topuria's unexpected knockout victory in the second round.

The current UFC bantamweight champion was present at the ringside to witness Topuria make history by securing a win against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to become the new UFC featherweight champion.

Following the Spaniard's win, O'Malley was caught saying:

''Just what I wanted''

Watch the clip below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Me when I get socks for Christmas''

Another fan wrote:

''You can see it in his eyes he does not want the Topuria fight''

Referring to his fight against Petr Yan, one fan wrote:

''Petr yan had him on skates, imagine what Topuria does to this man.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to ESPN MMA's post on Instagram

In spite of their recent back and forth on social media, O'Malley still holds a high regard for Topuria as a fighter. As per MMA Orbit, in a previous interview, 'Sugar' shared his thoughts on 'El Matador' and why he wants to move up to 145 pounds and fight him. He said:

"Ilia [Topuria] jsut had that face, I would just love to knee him right up the middle and break his little nose...When I think of whose some of the most skilled fighters I've ever watched, Ilia's up there, Ilia's f***ing dangerous. He's one of the best I feel like all-round martial artists."

Expand Tweet

Sean O'Malley previews UFC 299 clash against Marlon Vera

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley will defend his title at UFC 299 for the first time against Marlon Vera in the main event at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

In a recent episode on his YouTube channel, TimboSugarShow, O'Malley talked about his next fight and attempting something different by using his non-dominant hand to knock Vera out. He said:

We could be on the jet right now flying back five weeks from now with another ruby in my belt, another highlight reel for the highlight reel. You know what I’ve been thinking too? my right hand’s been getting all this f*****g, ‘Oh my God, your right hand is so amazing, can I touch it, can I see it,’ and my left hand needs to see some action. So I’m – we’ll see how I’m feeling, you know, March 9. But I might f*****g lady one of these suckers on him to really just put his lights out. We’ll see."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (54:05):