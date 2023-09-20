"Media scores always have it right" - Fans debate the possibility of 5 judges for a UFC main event

UFC fans have been discussing the possibility of having 5 judges score a UFC main event to avoid 'robberies'.
Following the last controversial scorecard between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso, fans have had enough of bad scoring by judges. Too often has a deserving fighter been robbed of a victory because of the shortcomings of the judges scoring their bout. A user on Reddit asked fans whether changing from 3 judges to 5 would make things better or worse.
"Well, more pragmatically, they're also notorious cheapskates and having five judges on the payroll is much more expensive than three."
"I suspect it would increase consistency, and make outlier weird scores less relevant to the outcome."
"Why not just have 10 judges total? Media scores always have it right."
"I feel like if they already struggle to get 3 competent judges on a card, imagine the buffoons they'd get if it had to be 5"
Dana White stunned by UFC judge's scorecard pushes for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso rematch
Dana White was as shocked as the fans by the 10-8 score given by one judge for Shevchenko vs. Grasso. During a recent press conference, he pointed out the mistakes made by the judge and reassured fans as well as the media that the company was taking steps to right the wrongs:
"So I was on vacation when this thing happened....When I found out that one of the judges scored 10-8, I'm like, this guy should be f***ing investigated for this. This is the craziest s**t I have ever seen in my life and as they started to talk to people, you know, there's a seminar tomorrow with the Athletic Commission on 10-8's so hopefully they can get this cleared up."
Dana White also went on to say how there is so much at stake for a UFC title fight and that such errors are unacceptable especially in title fights.