"This guy should be fu**ing investigated" - Dana White's thoughts on Mike Bell's controversial scoring in Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

Dana White was not present for Noche UFC, which was headlined by a rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, as he was on vacation. Following a controversial 10-8 scorecard in the fifth round from judge Mike Bell, fans were left awaiting the promotional frontman's reaction to the main event.

White recently addressed the controversial scorecard, which cost 'Bullet' the title, in the Dana White's Contender Series post-fight press conference, stating:

"I was on vacation when this thing happened and I'm sitting in my house going - when I found out that one of the judges scored 10-8 - I'm like, this guy should be f**king investigated for this. This is the craziest s**t I've ever seen in my life and as I started to talk to people, I guess there was a - there's a seminar tomorrow with the Athletic Commission on 10-8's. Hopefully they can get this cleared up especially in title fights."

White continued:

"There's so much at stake in a title fight. More than just money - show and win, and pay-per-view and championships and legacies and it's just you have to have the best of the best in title fights so - they've assured me that this guy isn't a bad guy. He just f**ked up and made a mistake and it's unfortunate and there's no way in he** that was a 10-8 round."

Check out Dana White's comments on the controversial scoring in Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko below:

Bell had Shevchenko leading the bout three rounds to one entering the fifth and final round. His decision to award Grasso with a 10-8 round resulted in a split decision draw that cost 'Bullet' the title.

Check out the official scorecards from Valentina Shevchenko's bout with Alexa Grasso below:

Valentina Shevchenko calls for Mike Bell to explain controversial ruling in Alexa Grasso rematch

Valentina Shevchenko was unsuccessful in her attempt to become the first two-time women's flyweight champion at Noche UFC as a controversial ruling from Mike Bell cost her the bout. Speaking to Ariel Helwani in an appearance on The MMA Hour, 'Bullet' discussed the scorecard, stating:

"I do know exactly three rounds, for certain, from five, it was my rounds. I won those rounds. From other sides, I was like few things in the five was completely unfair and definitely the scorecard in the final round, in the fifth round, 10-8. Mike Bell, he did something that is inexplicable things and I think the whole world would love to hear his explanation, but from the other side, it's not me, he is going to live with that mistake forever. "

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments on Mike Bell's scorecard below: