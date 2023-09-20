"We’re comfortable with it”- Dana White shares timeline for Valentina Shevchenko’s return from injury after confirming trilogy bout with Alexa Grasso 

Dana White has confirmed that Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso will have an immediate trilogy bout following their split draw at Noche UFC last weekend.

Grasso retained her flyweight crown following the controversial result, which read 48-47,47-48 and 47-47 on the judges' scorecards.

Following the bout, Valentina Shevchenko revealed that she had broken her thumb in the first round of the fight. 'Bullet' has had scans taken of her hand, and the former champion will need to undergo surgery to repair the damaged finger.

UFC president Dana White recently shared an update on the expected timeline of Shevchenko's return. He indicated that the length of her recovery will not impact the promotion's plans to schedule a trilogy fight with Alexa Grasso.

Following this week's edition of Dana White's Contender Series, he appeared in front of the media and said this:

"We're comfortable with where she's at as far as her injury. We're comfortable with it. She probably starts striking again in three months, or a little less."

Watch the video below from 14:00:

Noche UFC ended in controversy after Bruce Buffer declared the bout a split draw. Whilst the public's opinion on who won the bout swayed the way of both fighters, it was judge Mike Bell's decision to score Round Five a 10-8 for Grasso that most confused fans and pundits.

The other two judges had scored the round 10-9, a score that many believed was an accurate scoring of the final round. Had Bell chosen to award Grasso the round 10-9 instead of 10-8, Valentina Shevchenko would have won the fight via split decision.

See the scorecards below:

Expand Tweet

Dana White shares his thoughts on Mike Bell's scoring of Round Five at Noche UFC

Mike Bell's decision to award Alexa Grasso the fifth round against Valentina Shevchenko drew reactions from all corners of the MMA world.

Following the fight, both Grasso and Shevchenko stated that they believed they had done enough to win the contest.

The 'Bullet' even went so far as to claim that the judges may have felt pressure to award the fight to Grasso, a Mexican native, given that the fight took place on Mexican Independence Day.

Now Dana White has shared his thoughts on the controversial score. The UFC president was far from happy with the scorecard but stated that it's unlikely Bell will publicly disclose the reason why he scored the fifth round the way he did.

Following this week's edition of Dana White's Contender Series, he said this:

"When I found out that one of the judges scored 10-8, I'm like, this guy should be f***ing investigated for this. This is the craziest sh*t I've ever seen in my life..." [5:00-5:15]