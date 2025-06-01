  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Megan Olivi reacts to immense praise for her Erin Blanchfield interview amid UFC Vegas 107 main event cancellation

Megan Olivi reacts to immense praise for her Erin Blanchfield interview amid UFC Vegas 107 main event cancellation

By Liam Fresen
Modified Jun 01, 2025 05:39 GMT
Megan Olivi (right) reacts to high praise from fellow journalist for her interview with Erin Blanchfield (left) after chaos at UFC Vegas 107 [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Megan Olivi (right) reacts to high praise from fellow journalist for her interview with Erin Blanchfield (left) after chaos at UFC Vegas 107 [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Megan Olivi is a firm fixture in the UFC's broadcast team, adding the finishing touches to video-features during live events as well as conducting numerous interviews with fighters during fight weeks. She was recently on hand to pose some questions to Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 107 after Blanchfield's scheduled fight with Maycee Barber was canceled at the last minute.

Olivi's interview with 'Cold Blooded' was straight to the point, asking all the right questions while giving the UFC flyweight contender the space to absorb the incredibly unusual situation.

Her interview has been praised by a fellow prominent MMA journalist, Aaron Bronsteter, who took to X to share this:

"From a broadcast standpoint, Megan Olivi crushed that interview with Erin Blanchfield. Asked all the pertinent questions reacting to news that they both just found out about. Brilliantly done."
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Olivi was quick to thank Bronsteter, as she responded with:

"Means the world coming from you, Aaron. Thank you so much."

Check out Megan Olivi's post below:

Olivi has worked for the UFC since 2013, having began covering the sport of mixed martial arts shortly after she left college. The broadcaster has not only found a secure home with the promotion, but she also found love, as she married former UFC bantamweight title contender Joseph Benavidez. The pair recently welcomed their first child into the world. As a result, Olivi was absent from UFC broadcasts for several months, but has recently made a welcomed-return.

About the author
Liam Fresen

Liam Fresen

Twitter icon

Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.

Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.

Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Liam Fresen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications