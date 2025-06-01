Megan Olivi reacts to immense praise for her Erin Blanchfield interview amid UFC Vegas 107 main event cancellation

Megan Olivi is a firm fixture in the UFC's broadcast team, adding the finishing touches to video-features during live events as well as conducting numerous interviews with fighters during fight weeks. She was recently on hand to pose some questions to Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 107 after Blanchfield's scheduled fight with Maycee Barber was canceled at the last minute.

Olivi's interview with 'Cold Blooded' was straight to the point, asking all the right questions while giving the UFC flyweight contender the space to absorb the incredibly unusual situation.

Her interview has been praised by a fellow prominent MMA journalist, Aaron Bronsteter, who took to X to share this:

"From a broadcast standpoint, Megan Olivi crushed that interview with Erin Blanchfield. Asked all the pertinent questions reacting to news that they both just found out about. Brilliantly done."

Olivi was quick to thank Bronsteter, as she responded with:

"Means the world coming from you, Aaron. Thank you so much."

Olivi has worked for the UFC since 2013, having began covering the sport of mixed martial arts shortly after she left college. The broadcaster has not only found a secure home with the promotion, but she also found love, as she married former UFC bantamweight title contender Joseph Benavidez. The pair recently welcomed their first child into the world. As a result, Olivi was absent from UFC broadcasts for several months, but has recently made a welcomed-return.

