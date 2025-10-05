Merab Dvalishvili conquers two records that even Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones never came close to achieving

Reigning UFC bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili now holds two records that former UFC champion Jon Jones and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov never came close to achieving.Earlier today in the co-main event of UFC 320, Dvalishvili locked horns with Cory Sandhagen. Early in the fight, the challenger started well, but from Round 2, it was all Dvalishvili securing takedowns, controlling the bout, and even coming close to knocking out Sandhagen.Although 'Sandman' was quick to get to his feet every time he was taken down, Dvalishvili's relentless pressure and never-ending cardio were too much for the challenger.In five rounds, Dvalishvili secured a total of 20 takedowns, thereby setting the UFC record for most takedowns in a title fight. He also became the first fighter to land 100 takedowns in the UFC.Via two consecutive posts, SpinninBackfist on X highlighted the two records the Georgian champion broke at UFC 320:&quot;First fighter to land 100 takedowns in the UFC. What a guy #UFC320&quot;&quot;Merab Dvalishvili just set the UFC record for most takedowns in a title fight with TWENTY 😳&quot; I AM A MACHINE.&quot;&quot;Check out the second post by clicking on this link.After defending his UFC title for the third time in 2025, Merab Dvalishvili plans to remain active and run it back with former UFC champion Petr Yan in December. During the octagon interview, he said:&quot;I think Petr Yan looked good, and he's ready. Like I keep saying, I wanna be busy. And Hunter Campbell, please, and Dana White, if you have a spot in December, I would love to make a quick turnaround. If not, then I'm gonna keep getting better and then somebody is in big trouble.&quot; [2:51]Yan has beaten Marcus McGhee, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Song Yadong in his last three UFC outings and is currently the No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender.