  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Merab Dvalishvili conquers two records that even Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones never came close to achieving

Merab Dvalishvili conquers two records that even Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones never came close to achieving

By Subham
Modified Oct 05, 2025 06:11 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili (left) conquers two records that even Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) and Jon Jones (middle) never came close to achieving. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Merab Dvalishvili (left) conquers two records that even Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) and Jon Jones (middle) never came close to achieving. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Reigning UFC bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili now holds two records that former UFC champion Jon Jones and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov never came close to achieving.

Ad

Earlier today in the co-main event of UFC 320, Dvalishvili locked horns with Cory Sandhagen. Early in the fight, the challenger started well, but from Round 2, it was all Dvalishvili securing takedowns, controlling the bout, and even coming close to knocking out Sandhagen.

Although 'Sandman' was quick to get to his feet every time he was taken down, Dvalishvili's relentless pressure and never-ending cardio were too much for the challenger.

In five rounds, Dvalishvili secured a total of 20 takedowns, thereby setting the UFC record for most takedowns in a title fight. He also became the first fighter to land 100 takedowns in the UFC.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Via two consecutive posts, SpinninBackfist on X highlighted the two records the Georgian champion broke at UFC 320:

"First fighter to land 100 takedowns in the UFC. What a guy #UFC320"
Ad
"Merab Dvalishvili just set the UFC record for most takedowns in a title fight with TWENTY 😳" I AM A MACHINE.""

Check out the second post by clicking on this link.

After defending his UFC title for the third time in 2025, Merab Dvalishvili plans to remain active and run it back with former UFC champion Petr Yan in December. During the octagon interview, he said:

"I think Petr Yan looked good, and he's ready. Like I keep saying, I wanna be busy. And Hunter Campbell, please, and Dana White, if you have a spot in December, I would love to make a quick turnaround. If not, then I'm gonna keep getting better and then somebody is in big trouble." [2:51]

Yan has beaten Marcus McGhee, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Song Yadong in his last three UFC outings and is currently the No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender.

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications