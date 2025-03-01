Merab Dvalishvili gets honest about his feelings toward Alexander Volkanovski, issues verdict on potential fight: "It’s nothing like I’m scared"

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has opened up about a potential bout with former UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski.

Ad

‘The Machine’ most recently defended his strap against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. Now, he has a few challengers left in the 135-pound division. A rematch with former champion Sean O'Malley has been hinted at by UFC CEO Dana White.

The Georgian might look to pursue a double-champ status, for which he can transition to flyweight or featherweight. At flyweight, Dvalishvili can face reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja, who is running out of challengers and has also called out the Georgian, among others.

Ad

Trending

Dvalishvili could also move up to featherweight and face the winner of Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes, who will compete for the vacant strap at UFC 314. However, Dvalishvili is not keen on fighting 'The Great' out of respect and love. He said in a recent interview:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I love Alex Volkanovski man. He is one of the greatest and I just really respect him. It’s nothing like I don’t want to take a risk, or it’s nothing like I’m scared or something. But I just have so much respect, I just don’t want to fight Alex Volkanovski.”

Ad

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments about Alexander Volkanovski below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dana White hints at a rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

At the UFC Seattle post-fighter press conference, UFC CEO Dana White hinted at a major rematch in the bantamweight division between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley.

Dvalishvili dethroned 'Suga' at UFC 306 via unanimous decision. Since then, 'The Machine' has defended his belt once against Umar Nurmagomedov while O’Malley has stayed out of action to nurse an injury. White seemingly confirmed the rematch is next, saying:

Ad

"They want to fight each other, and I think people want to see it.”

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.