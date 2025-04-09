Merab Dvalishvili will strike with Sean O'Malley at UFC 316, Paddy Pimblett responds to Michael Chandler, KSI talks Conor McGregor: MMA News Roundup

Merab Dvalishvili promises to strike with Sean O'Malley in their rematch, Paddy Pimblett hits back at Michael Chandler ahead of their UFC 314 bout and KSI gets honest whilst speaking about Conor McGregor.
Find out more details in today's (April. 9) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.
#3 Merab Dvalishvili promises to show striking ability against Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili is set for a rematch against Sean O'Malley when he puts his title on the line at UFC 316 in June. 'The Machine' previously won the belt from 'Suga' in dominant fashion at UFC Noche, using his wrestling to neutralize any offense by the striker.
Ahead of their rematch, Dvalishvili spoke to Ariel Helwani and revealed he's planning on taking risks when they step into the octagon once again. According to Dvalishvili, he plans to show both his striking and his 'craziness'. He said:
“I think how I'm going to fight Sean O’Malley. I'm going to take some risks and I'm going to show my striking, too. That's what I'm thinking right now. Sometimes I'm a little crazy, so in some fights, I'm gonna show my craziness."
Catch Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:
#2 Paddy Pimblett critical of Michael Chandler's lack of submission concern ahead of UFC 314
Paddy Pimblett has issued a reality check to Michael Chandler ahead of their UFC 314 clash after the American stated he's not worried about being submitted by the Liverpudlian.
Earlier this week, 'Iron' was discussing his bout against Pimblett and stated that he's not concerned about being submitted, as Charles Oliveira was unable to make him tap last time out.
Pimblett has since responded, however, reiterating the fact that if Dustin Poirier can submit Chandler, so can he. Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri, Pimblett said:
"I'll submit him. Dustin Poirier can submit him, and his jiu-jitsu is nowhere near the level of mine. Styles make fights. It's one of them. Charles wasn't really hunting the submission that much against him, I don't think. It was more using [the back take] for control. I know for a fact I'll submit him. If I get his back, he's going to sleep."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's response below (1:55):
#1 KSI gets honest about potentially fighting Conor McGregor in the future
YouTube and Boxing star KSI recently weighed in on whether or not he will ever face off against Conor McGregor in the future.
Both KSI and McGregor have gone back and forth on social media over recent months, with the Irishman even famously calling for a boxing bout against the Brit when he was ringside for Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius.
While nothing ever materialized between the two, KSI has shared his thoughts on facing 'The Notorious' during a recent appearance on the Talk Tuah podcast. He said:
"I tried [fighting Conor McGregor], and it didn't happen. He said, 'Nah.' He refused. But, it is what it is. He's doing his thing, he's got a lot going on, especially with Bare Knuckle, and whatever situation he's going through. So, it's fine."
Catch KSI's comments below: