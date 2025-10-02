"Met Jennifer Lopez" - Conor McGregor reveals incredible details of night out with Cristiano Ronaldo before Nate Diaz fight

The memory of Cristiano Ronaldo visiting Conor McGregor's training camp ahead of UFC 202 remains fresh in the memory of MMA fans. The Portuguese star visited McGregor as he prepared for his rematch with Nate Diaz. What followed was a conversation that touched on private jets, Forbes athlete rankings, and the Irishman’s determination to even the score after his first UFC defeat.Almost ten years later, McGregor has now reflected on that night and the unexpected turn it took. He revealed the backstory of how he received an invitation to attend Jennifer Lopez’s birthday party in Las Vegas.Speaking in a recent 'describe the picture' segment with DAZN, McGregor recalled how Ronaldo joined him for a session before the Diaz fight. When asked about their plans for the evening, the Real Madrid forward mentioned he was heading to Lopez’s party and suggested McGregor come along. He said:“That was Jennifer Lopez’s birthday party in Las Vegas. We were preparing for the Nate Diaz rematch, great training, my dear friend Cristiano Ronaldo came out to visit us and watched the training. I asked him what the plan was for the night, and he said he was going to Jennifer Lopez’s party. He had an invite and told me to come along, so we went. I met Jennifer Lopez, went with my lady, my coach, my training partner Dillon [Danis], and we had a great night out.”Check out Conor McGregor's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the time of UFC 202, Ronaldo was still at the peak of his Madrid career, while McGregor was on the brink of establishing himself as one of the UFC’s biggest box office stars. That period was pivotal for McGregor, who had been handed his first UFC loss by Diaz just months earlier at UFC 196.The rematch in Las Vegas was a brutal five-round battle, with McGregor grinding out a majority decision to level their rivalry at one win apiece. Both Diaz and McGregor have teased the idea of a third fight, with some speculations pointing toward the UFC White House event next year as the stage to close that chapter.