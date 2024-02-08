Meta fears Mark Zuckerberg's love for MMA could potentially endanger the company

Mark Zuckerberg has not kept his love for combat sports a secret, but that might come at a cost to his trillion-dollar company.

From attending UFC events to challenging Elon Musk for a billionaire mega-fight to even participating in jiu-jitsu tournaments, Zuckerberg has become a household name in the MMA world. However, the board members of Meta Platforms Inc. are seemingly not fans of the CEO's fighting endeavors.

In the annual report filed on Feb. 2, the company officially disclosed Zuckerberg's passion for combat sports to the shareholders and declared that it poses a risk to the company.

The document said:

"We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg. Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death. If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations." [Via: The Hollywood Reporter]

This comes after Zuckerberg underwent surgery after tearing his ACL in training in November last year.

When Mackenzie Dern predicted Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

In preparation for the supposed MMA fight with Elon Musk, rumors of which made waves around the world in 2023, Mark Zuckerberg trained with several combat sports athletes, including Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Even Dana White, who isn't too keen on "gimmick" fights, showed interest in this marquee clash. There were talks of the fight taking place at Rome's Colosseum at one point.

Speaking on the matchup in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda ahead of UFC 296, Mackenzie Dern picked Zuckerberg over Musk to win:

"I'm going to go for Mark Zuckerberg. I haven't seen Elon's training, I don't know how much he's been training or what he's been training. From my knowledge, I've seen Mark train jiu-jitsu a lot. I think Elon's a little bit bigger. So for me, I've seen Mark train and spar a lot I think he will be able to have a good step up than Elon Musk."

Watch the topic from 8:00 below:

Zuckerberg eventually moved on from the fight. He wrote on Threads that he was going to focus on "competing with people who take the sport seriously" instead of Musk, who allegedly did not agree to the date he had offered.

Mark Zuckerberg's statement [Via: @zuck on Threads]