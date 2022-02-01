Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith don't believe Israel Adesanya's controversial swollen pectoral muscle is the result of steroids

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith recently offered their take on the abnormal swelling that has struck Israel Adesanya's right pectoral muscle yet again. They dismissed fans and pundits who accused 'The Last Stylebender' of steroid use.

Bisping and Smith went off on a lengthy discussion, speculating on the nature of Adesanya's unusual affliction during an episode of the Believe You Me podcast. 'Lionheart' admitted that the fact this is consistently taking place in the build-up to Adesanya's fights is slightly suspicious.

However, he was more than willing to offer the champ the benefit of the doubt, admitting that Adesanya hardly seemed like the kind of fighter who would abuse performance-enhancing drugs. Building on the same, 'The Count' admitted that although he was not a medical professional, the UFC middleweight champion's malady seemed rather innocent.

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith agreed upon the fact that the City Kickboxing product's fighting style did not rely on one punch power, unlike those fighters who tend to indulge in PEDs. The former UFC middleweight champion said:

"When you look at Adesanya, when you fight to win, his success as a martial artist and how good he is, how precise and how good his kickboxing is, and all the rest of it, he's not a guy that needs to be out there taking steroids. Maybe I'm wrong, but he gets a pass from me."

Anthony Smith continued:

"His game's not really built on like, crazy power and explosiveness. He's tricky, he's a sniper, you know, he plays a lot of tricks and games. You know, he's not really built on just that one punch knockout power, just punching through s**t."

Check out Michael Bisping's interaction with Anthony Smith right here:

Israel Adesanya is working on his grappling and wrestling ahead of Robert Whittaker rematch

In the eyes of many, Israel Adesanya's unanimous decision loss against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 revealed a chink in his armor, wrestling and grappling.

However, it seems like the 32-year-old has been highly focused on the grappling aspect of his game ahead of his clash against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Adesanya recently posted a picture of himself practicing a mounted guillotine in training.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

“Slip a rope around they throat watch em' choke like Saddam!” - 🪢🪢🪢“Slip a rope around they throat watch em' choke like Saddam!” - @Lloydbanks 🪢🪢🪢“Slip a rope around they throat watch em' choke like Saddam!” - @Lloydbanks https://t.co/Pd7nBcE0MG

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the Nigerian-New Zealander offered fans a sneak peek into his fight camp for UFC 271.

He and his teammates can be seen practicing their wrestling, takedowns and overall ground games at the City Kickboxing gym.

Check out Israel Adesanya's fight camp video for UFC 271 right here:

UFC 271 is set to take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on February 12. The fight card will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker's rematch.

Edited by Harvey Leonard