"He showed the world what kind of warrior he truly is" - Michael Bisping believes fans didn't show Luke Rockhold enough recognition during his time with the UFC

Having now retired from mixed martial arts after a blood-fueled war against Paulo Costa, Luke Rockhold has received a bunch of love from fans. However, Michael Bisping has stated that the middleweight was underappreciated by most during his career.

Despite being on good terms now, 'The Count' and Rockhold were once embroiled in a feud that spanned years. They faced each other twice inside the octagon, with the Brit losing their first encounter, but getting the better of his opponent in the second and stealing away his 185lbs title in the process.

While discussing the most underrated UFC champions, Michael Bisping named Rockhold, explaining that on his day, he could outwork and beat anybody in and around his weight class:

"It was an inspiring performance [against Paulo Costa] and he went out with a bang and he showed the world what kind of warrior he truly is, but Luke Rockhold didn't always get the recognition that I feel he deserved... Luke Rockhold really was one of the best that we'd ever seen... Before being with the UFC, he was probably one of the best fighters that Strikeforce ever had... When he got a shot at the title [in the UFC] against Chris Weidman, he not only won and became the champ, but he absolutely dominated Chris Weidman from start to finish."

According to Bisping, Luke Rockhold held multiple records during his time with Strikeforce and had the most finishes and most submissions in the history of the promotion.

The former middleweight champion was ridiculed in the latter part of his UFC career for having a 'glass chin' and not being able to withstand damage. However, he silenced the doubters by showing incredible heart and going all three rounds with Paulo Costa.

Check out what Bisping had to say about Rockhold in the video below:

Will Luke Rockhold compete in the UFC again?

Although he retired from MMA just last month at UFC 278, Luke Rockhold has already taken the time to clear the air on his decision and give an update on whether he expects to return in the future.

The 37-year-old seemed at peace with his choice to hang up the gloves, but also kept the door open for a comeback later down the line, depending on whether or not his body is free from injury.

While it seems unlikely that he will end up anywhere but the UFC, if a return becomes reality, Rockhold should chase fighters closer to his age as opposed to young, hungry prospects.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far