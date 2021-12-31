Michael Bisping explains why Israel Adesanya could potentially become a 3-division champion

Michael Bisping has named Israel Adesanya as the one fighter who could potentially become a three-division world champion in the UFC. The feat has never been accomplished in the promotion.

Interestingly, only four fighters have ever achieved the status of simultaneous double champion in the UFC. Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo and Daniel Cormier are the only ones to have earned the accolade.

Although Michael Bisping believes no one will realistically become a three-weight titleholder, he envisions Israel Adesanya as a potential candidate. During a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping was asked whether the UFC will ever witness a three-division champion, to which he said:

"No, don't think there will be, don't think there will be. Although Israel Adesanya could potentially do that, couldn't he? Because he's not the biggest heavyweight, he could probably make 170 ([welterweight] with a bit of extreme dieting and then on the flipside he can go up and fight at 205 [light heavyweight], you know. So that would be the one."

Israel Adesanya has already attempted to capture the light heavyweight crown on one occasion. In March 2021, 'The Last Stylebender' took on Jan Blachowicz and suffered a majority decision loss.

It will be interesting to see if Adesanya attempts to become champion in multiple weight classes in the future.

ESPN @espn Jan Blachowicz beats Israel Adesanya to remain the light heavyweight champ 🔥 #UFC259 Jan Blachowicz beats Israel Adesanya to remain the light heavyweight champ 🔥 #UFC259 https://t.co/JlJ2lSt55f

Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight championship against Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya is set to make his fourth title defense against the man he beat to become the UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker. Adesanya became the 185-pound titleholder back in 2019 after stopping 'The Reaper' in the second round of their main event clash.

Israel Adesanya's championship road has now led back to Whittaker. The pair will lock horns again on February 12 at UFC 271. Whittaker is on a three-fight winning streak and will look to hand Adesanya his first loss at 185 pounds.

Although Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 is over a month away, things have already started to heat up between the two. Recently, 'The Last Stylebender' issued a warning to Whittaker that suggested the experience would be worse for the former champ the second time around.

The build-up to the fight will certainly be an interesting one and fans can expect the same from their fight as well.

