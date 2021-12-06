"Every fight is different" - Michael Bisping believes 'there's no reason' Jose Aldo can't beat Petr Yan in potential rematch

Michael Bisping recently took to his YouTube channel to discuss a possible Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan rematch. The video came following Jose Aldo's third consecutive bantamweight victory at UFC Vegas 44 this past weekend.

The former UFC middleweight champion also addressed Aldo's ability to continue putting in top performances despite his veteran status.

"He's trying to become the bantamweight champion. It is a passion that burns brightly within him to be the bantamweight champion and what a story that would be. Now we know, he fought Petr Yan for the belt last year on Fight Island, didn't go his way, got stopped in the fourth round in a relatively one-sided performance but still, bad night at the office. Every fight is different. Remember, I fought Luke Rockhold the first time and I lost. The second time I fought I beat him, knocked him out in the first round. So there's no reason that Jose Aldo couldn't beat him in a rematch and that's what he wants. Before he retires, he wants to lay claim to being the bantamweight champion of the world. Two-division champion, defended the belt many times... he would go down literally as one the greatest of all time and rightly so."

Catch Michael Bisping's full video below:

Michael Bisping assisted Conor McGregor in signing with Paradigm Sports Management

During an appearance on The True Geordie podcast, Michael Bisping revealed that he was instrumental in getting Conor McGregor to sign with Paradigm Sports Management.

He discussed how his relationship with McGregor ended and revealed that the Irishman had approached him looking for a manager.

"He [Conor McGregor] came to me looking for a manager and I put him onto Paradigm Sports Management. That's how he came into my consciousness. Paradigm did a fantastic job, they're very honest and hardworking."

Watch Michael Bisping's interview with True Geordie below:

Although Paradigm Sports Management was founded to manage NFL players, founder Audie Attar later decided to enter the MMA scene.

Attar's company currently manages some of combat sport's biggest names, including McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Manny Pacquiao, Michael 'Venom' Page and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool Paradigm Sports @ParadigmSports We’re excited to welcome Israel Adesanya ( @stylebender ) to the Paradigm team for full service representation! Israel is a fighter of the highest caliber and we look forward to working with him as he fights to unify the UFC Middleweight Championship and beyond. 🇳🇿🇳🇬 #GP We’re excited to welcome Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) to the Paradigm team for full service representation! Israel is a fighter of the highest caliber and we look forward to working with him as he fights to unify the UFC Middleweight Championship and beyond. 🇳🇿🇳🇬 #GP https://t.co/mBSQKE3III Adesanya is now signed with Paradigm Sports Management, who most famously represent Conor McGregor. Long time coming. I think Paradigm have been working on this for almost a year. twitter.com/ParadigmSports… Adesanya is now signed with Paradigm Sports Management, who most famously represent Conor McGregor. Long time coming. I think Paradigm have been working on this for almost a year. twitter.com/ParadigmSports…

Edited by Harvey Leonard