Michael Bisping brings up common opponent Anderson Silva to explain why Jared Cannonier might cause problems for Israel Adesanya at UFC 276

Michael Bisping believes Israel Adesanya will make a big mistake if he underestimates Jared Cannonier heading into their upcoming middleweight title clash as the headliner of UFC 276. According to 'The Count,' Adesanya and Cannonier's respective matchups against Anderson Silva in the past have given fans a hint about how the fight is likely to play out.

Bisping pointed out that while Adesanya fought his way to a decision win against 'The Spider', Cannonier picked up a dominant first-round TKO victory against the former middleweight champion at UFC 237 back in 2019.

The Englishman further claimed that since Adesanya and Silva have similar styles and are both tall, lanky strikers with mastery of range, Cannonier is likely to adopt a similar approach against the champ as he did with the Brazilian.

If he manages to continuously pressure Adesanya into backing up against the fence and doesn't allow him to create distance, Cannonier might cause the champ some serious trouble, Bisping feels. In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"When you're fighting Anderson Silva it's the same thing as fighting in Israel Adesanya. When you find a guy that's tall, lanky, long, rangy, excellent kickboxing with a very long reach, you have to take away the reach advantage... You got to put them on the back foot you got to make it a war... When you look at the fight with Jared and Anderson Silva, Jared took his time but he was explosive, he cut off the cage, he backed him up, he waited, he mirrored him, he shadowed him. Whenever Anderson went left or right he went left or right..."

Watch the video below:

Israel Adesanya looking to replicate legendary Anderson Silva performance at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya is looking to put up a clinic against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. 'The Last Stylebender' wants to replicate the legendary Anderson Silva's iconic performance against Forrest Griffin at UFC 101 back in 2009. 'The Spider' picked up a spectacular first-round TKO victory in the fight.

Untitled MMA @UntitledMMA 9 (!) years ago today, Anderson Silva did this to poor, poor Forrest Griffin. 9 (!) years ago today, Anderson Silva did this to poor, poor Forrest Griffin. https://t.co/5zNNvUqP79

The Last Stylebender is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker, but senses his fight with Cannonier will be a special performance.

Although he failed to impress in his rematch against Robert Whittaker last time around, Adesanya believes he'll come up with a highlight-reel performance against Cannonier. In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Adesanya said:

"This is going to be spectacular [laughs]. Think UFC 101, Anderson Silva vs. Forrest Griffin. Like, I’m just going to be in the zone. I don’t care – stay tuned."

Watch Adesanya prepare for his next fight in the video below:

Adesanya and Cannonier are set to collide in the main event of UFC 276 on July 2. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

🥊💀A-A💀🥊 @AzeemMma2



Here is the best images and moments since israel Adesanya started his combat sports journey



[ THREAD ] Israel Adesanya defends his belt on July 2nd in which is his 24th professional mma fightHere is the best images and moments since israel Adesanya started his combat sports journey[ THREAD ] Israel Adesanya defends his belt on July 2nd in which is his 24th professional mma fight 👑🔥Here is the best images and moments since israel Adesanya started his combat sports journey [ THREAD ] https://t.co/wU4s8LGjSd

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far