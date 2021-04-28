Michael Bisping claims critics of Joe Rogan's commentary are jealous of his huge Spotify deal

Michael Bisping denies the notion that legendary UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been delivering biased opinions on the desk of late.

In a recent episode of the Michael Bisping Podcast, the former UFC champion hailed Joe Rogan for pioneering in MMA commentary. Bisping is in awe of Rogan's ability to articulate fight breakdowns comprehensibly, making it easier for fans to follow the action inside the octagon.

"I've seen some negativity around Joe Rogan's commentary lately and it's crazy. Joe is, I said this recently in an interview, the godfather of the UFC commentary. Simple as that. When you hear his voice, it's just so iconic. You know what I mean? And he has such a fantastic way with words, you know."

Michael Bisping also lauded Joe Rogan's widely popular podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience'. Since its inception in 2009, JRE has garnered a massive fanbase over the years.

"I mean, you know, you listen to his podcast, the guy is a very intelligent man and he puts his sentences together so well. And he has such a way of breaking it down and likening it to other things in life, for every man to understand."

'The Count', who has commentated on numerous UFC Fight Nights, expressed his desire to work alongside Rogan on the desk in the future.

"I think he is fantastic, he is absolutely great. I would love to work with the guy one day. That's the only one that I haven't, and I would love to," said Michael Bisping.

Joe Rogan (@joerogan) had some amazing reactions to the fights at #UFC261 😂 https://t.co/BaINlYoxFh — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 26, 2021

Michael Bisping believes critics are jealous of Joe Rogan's Spotify deal

In May 2020, Joe Rogan announced that he would be taking the JRE podcast exclusively to Spotify, an audio-streaming service. The UFC commentator reportedly inked a licensing deal that was worth over $100 million.

Advertisement

Michael Bisping has conjectured that the recent backlash received by Joe Rogan could be traced back to his deal with Spotify. The former champion has accused critics of being envious of the podcaster's recent success.

"You know what people are like... they're just jealous of his Spotify money. When someone gets too successful, they want to talk sh*t," added Michael Bisping.

Another example of building yourself up and growing through the grind. Congrats ⁦@joerogan⁩👏🏽



Spotify Strikes Podcast Deal With Joe Rogan Worth More Than $100 Million - WSJ#JoeRogan #spotify #entrepreneur #podcast https://t.co/jfJyAFqBj0 — Vinnie Rodriguez (@8figurevision) May 20, 2020