Michael Bisping claims he'd "smash" GSP in a rematch

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently revealed how a rematch with Georges St-Pierre would turn out.

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping stated that he would beat St-Pierre if given the opportunity to fight him again. Furthermore, 'The Count' said that he would have defeated the Canadian in their fight at UFC 217 had he not been injured:

"I would smash him. I would smash him. I would have smashed him that night but I was injured. I was very injured and... I had one eye and I had my ribs torn."

Watch Michael Bisping's full Q&A session below:

Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre locked horns at UFC 217 on November 4, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 'Rush' submitted Bisping in the third round to win the UFC middleweight championship.

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones will "smoke" Israel Adesanya in a fight

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' gave his prediction for a potential superfight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya.

While Bisping was all praise for Adesanya, complimenting his fighting skills and personality, he stated that 'Bones' would come out on top if the two were to square off in the octagon:

"Israel Adesanya is a legit star, but in the octagon, I think Jon Jones would smoke him, to be honest. And I don't mean that in a bad way. Just wrestling. Just wrestling... Jon Jones... his wrestling man, he used to take people down and ground and pound the f*****g living death out of them... On the feet, Izzy [could] probably beat him I think."

Watch Michael Bisping's take on Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones below:

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been trading shots on social media for the past couple of years. For a while, there were rumors of Adesanya going up to 205 lb to challenge then champion Jon Jones.

'The Last Stylebender' did get a shot at the lightweight gold against Jan Blachowicz in March 2021 but lost the fight via unanimous decision. He will be defending his middleweight strap in a rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in February 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, 'Bones' is focusing on a move to the heavyweight division, so a fight between the two does not appear to be a possibility anytime soon.

Edited by Aziel Karthak