"Who else is there?"- Michael Bisping discussed the upcoming Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler matchup and its title implications

Following the announcement that Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier will finally go ahead at UFC 281. Michael Bisping analyzed the clash and questioned whether the winner should receive a shot at the lightweight title next.

Despite initially being cordial with one another, things turned sour between the two 155ers. This caused 'Iron' to angle for a matchup with the former UFC interim lightweight champion. It seemed 'The Diamond' was against the idea but warmed to it after being denied a matchup against Nate Diaz earlier on in the year.

Discussing the bout on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping insisted that the 'sensational matchup' between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler could rightfully be a number one contender clash.

"Dustin Poirier/Michael Chandler, that is, I mean, what a fight. Sensational matchup. Both guys are hunting for another title fight... They both fought for the belt kind of recently, they're both top of the food chain lightweights, but they both want to fight for the belt and they want to be involved in the biggest fights possible. I love it, I love the matchup... It's a good fight is what it is, it's a logical matchup... It's also one, I mean, who else is there, when Charles [Oliveira] and Islam [Makhachev] fight next month, who's next up [for a shot at the title]?"

The stacked card for UFC 281 got even better when Chandler vs. Poirier was confirmed to be scheduled for the Madison Square Garden event. Featuring both the middleweight and women's strawweight title bouts, alongside the returning Dominick Reyes, Dan Hooker, and more give this a card-of-the-year feel.

Check out what Michael Bisping had to say about the upcoming lightweight war in the video below.

Should the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier receive a lightweight title shot?

While it arguably does make the most sense, who else is eligible to fight for the lightweight title following Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev next month?

A standout performance should earn either Dustin Poirier or Michael Chandler another shot at UFC gold. Beneil Dariush could make a strong case for himself if he puts on a spectacle against Mateusz Gamrot on October 22.

Another option, while much less likely, is Conor McGregor. While he is coming off two losses, his stature in the sport remains intact. Dana White has already admitted that 'anything is possible' when it comes to the Irishman.

