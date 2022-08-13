"I'm a little bit skeptical about that" - Michael Bisping on Islam Makhachev claiming UFC threatened Charles Oliveira they'd offer title fight to Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev recently claimed on ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show that the UFC threatened to give the lightweight title bout to Michael Chandler after Charles Oliveira made several demands. However, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping isn't exactly sold on the story.

During the latest edition of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping expressed skepticism over the Dagestani's claims, noting that Dana White previously acknowledged Charles Oliveira as the uncrowned champion of the division.

Here's what Bisping said about Makhachev's statement:

"The only reason why I'm a little bit skeptical about that is because Charles Oliveira is supremely popular right now, right? Everybody knows that he's the champion of the world, but he's just uncrowned."

Bisping continued:

"I don't know that the UFC would do that because Dana even said, 'Charles is the champ. He just hasn't got the belt, but everyone knows he's the champ.' I'm not sure that Dana would say, 'We're going to do a lightweight title fight without Charles Oliveira.' I mean granted if he said that he's turning everybody down, but he's not."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira below:

Islam Makhachev sends a warning to Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 280

Islam Makhachev sent a warning to Charles Oliveira ahead of their much-anticipated title clash in October.

In a post made on his Instagram account, the Dagestani fighter let it be known that he will be eyeing a submission win over the Brazilian when the two collide at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. In the video, Makhachev can be seen submitting his teammate with a beautiful Peruvian nextie. The 30-year-old captioned it:

"I'm always looking for the finish my opponent"

Watch the video below:

Often viewed as the heir to Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominance in the 155 pound division, Islam Makhachev looks destined to capture the lightweight crown at UFC 280. The Dagestani has been quite vocal about taking the fight to the ground against 'do Bronx' and appears highly confident in his abilities.

Makhachev is also a sizeable betting favorite in this matchup. However, both men are elite level grapplers with constantly evolving striking. It should be a tough test for the two fighters, both of whom are riding impressive win streaks into the bout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016