Every other word out of Tony Ferguson's mouth is about Khabib Nurmagomedov - Michael Bisping welcomes the idea of 'The Eagle' and 'El Cucuy' as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter

Michael Bisping recently gave his take on Tony Ferguson calling out Khabib Nurmagomedov to coach against him on The Ultimate Fighter.

'El Cucuy' versus 'The Eagle' could never come to fruition despite them being scheduled to fight five times. Nurmagomedov retired from the sport in October 2020. Ferguson, however, hasn't given up on the rivalry. The former interim UFC lightweight champion recently challenged the Dagestani great to coach opposite him in The Ultimate Fighter.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' expressed his support for Ferguson's idea:

"[Tony Ferguson] still wants to fight Khabib, which I respect, because it seems like every other word out of Tony's mouth is about Khabib. And he said, listen if we could go in The Ultimate Fighter together, kind of squash some beef and bring up some next fighters. That would be incredible and as I said Khabib is open to the idea."

The 43-year-old expressed excitement about the possibility of the two becoming rival coaches, saying he is more than willing to watch it every week. Bisping also claimed that it would have the potential to become one of the show's most popular seasons.

Check out Bisping's discussion on Nurmagomedov and Ferguson as rival coaches below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov open to go against Tony Ferguson as rival coach on The Ultimate Fighter

Khabib Nurmagomedov has found the idea of going up against Tony Ferguson as a rival coach quite appealing.

The former lightweight champion believes that he and Ferguson as rival coaches can provide some "good" content for the UFC. Speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, the 33-year-old had this to say:

"I like this idea to be honest. I like this idea. We can do some stuff. Because right now it's like, not too many big stars in the UFC right now. Even myself I'm finished, Jon Jones is not there, Henry Cejudo not there, Daniel Cormier not there... Conor not there... Like Adesanya, Volkanovski [skeptical], of course Ngannou, and my brother, pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman. It's only like maybe few people you know. If me and Tony we're in The Ultimate Fighter coach, I think they can create some good content."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov giving his take on potentially working opposite Tony Ferguson in The Ultimate Fighter:

Edited by Aziel Karthak