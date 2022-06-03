"I would pay to see it" - Michael Bisping endorses fan-favorite matchup for Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping recently stated that he would pay to see a fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal.

McGregor and Masvidal have been going back-and-forth on social media for a while now. 'The Count' chimed in with his thoughts while discussing a potential opponent for McGregor upon the Irishman's return to the octagon.

The former middleweight champion mentioned that Nate Diaz and Charles Oliveira could be potential opponents for 'Notorious'. However, he is interested to see a clash between the former two-division champion and 'Gamebred' as well. Here's what Bisping said on his YouTube channel:

"So, the biggest fight right now [for McGregor] is Diaz or Oliveira. Outside of that though... Jorge Masvidal would be an absolutely massive fight. Both guys fought and bounced between both weight divisions, lightweight and welterweight. Both guys are realistically blown up lightweights. Maybe Masvidal is the bigger man. Masvidal's 5'11", Conor is 5'9". They both got identical reaches. And Masvidal's been beaten before by lightweights. He has been beaten by many of them, one in particular, Al Iaquinta."

Bisping feels that a fight between McGregor and Masvidal would be a competitive one. Here's what the Englishman added as he showed his excitement for the potential match-up:

"I would love to see it. I would pay to see it. I'd love to see it live, I would certainly pay for it on pay-per-view."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor:

Is Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal a possibility?

McGregor and Masvidal are two of the biggest stars in the entire UFC roster. However, 'Notorious' has fought his last two fights in the lightweight division. Meanwhile, Masvidal has been a mainstay in the welterweight division for a while now.

That said, McGregor is open to fighting in the 170lbs division as he is contemplating a return to the octagon. The Irish fighter has added some significant muscle mass to his body, which could make the drop down to 155lbs a difficult task.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The Face Of The Fight Game The Face Of The Fight Game 😎 https://t.co/9jXt5jAYTW

Despite both men fighting in different weight classes, it's hard to dismiss the chances of Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor happening altogether. The fight has the potential to be one of the biggest in the promotion's history if it does take place.

