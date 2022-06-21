Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson makes sense - Michael Bisping explains why this fight will be ideal for the lightweight rivals

Michael Bisping has explained why Conor McGregor fighting Tony Ferguson would be ideal for both veteran UFC lightweights. During a live Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping indicated that he’s long maintained that a potential McGregor-Ferguson fight would be a great matchup for them.

He suggested that given Ferguson’s body of work during his long and storied career, he’d like to see ‘El Cucuy’ get a massive fight. He added that there’s no bigger fight than UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Additionally, Bisping stated:

“For McGregor, with respect, he needs a winnable fight. And with respect to Tony Ferguson, I think that is a good fight. Tony gets hit. And I’ve said this a lot, so I don’t wanna repeat myself. Tony absorbs damage. And that’s kind of why I think maybe that style is catching him up.”

He added:

“But it makes sense for both of them. They’re both kind of struggling lately. They’re both big names in the [UFC lightweight] division. They’re both old-school names. And they’re both fan-friendly. They’re both fighters that people like to tune in and watch. So, makes a lot of sense if you ask me – Tony Ferguson ‘El Cucuy’ taking on ‘The Notorious.’”

While Ferguson is on a four-fight losing streak, McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak. Bisping referenced this and insinuated that since they’re going through a similar phase in their respective careers, it makes sense for them to fight one another next.

Watch Bisping address a possible McGregor-Ferguson matchup at the 14:42-minute mark in the video below:

Tony Ferguson jibes at Conor McGregor, continues to lobby for a fight against the Irishman

Taking to Twitter, former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson recently hinted at possibly facing former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor next. Jibing at ‘The Notorious,’ Ferguson tweeted:

“🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽@TheNotoriousMMA”

Many believe that despite both fighters having competed at lightweight in their most recent octagon outings, they could return to welterweight for their respective next fights. Ferguson has notably been teasing a move to welterweight for several months.

Ferguson recently alluded to a move to welterweight yet again, leaving the following comment on an Instagram post by MMA Fighting. The post comprised of a statement by Leon Edwards regarding UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wanting to box Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Ferguson left the following comment on the post:

"Welterweight sounds fun…- Champ 🏋️‍♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆"

Ferguson's comment on the Instagram post

Tony Ferguson could return to the octagon before the end of the year. However, Conor McGregor is still recovering from the leg injury he suffered last July and will reportedly return only in February/March 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far