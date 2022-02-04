Michael Bisping explains why he doesn't consider Jorge Masvidal a "journeyman" - "He's f****** successful"

Michael Bisping was recently all praise for Jorge Masvidal.

In an episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping dissected Jorge Masvidal's career and claimed that the Miami native has been very successful in MMA.

'The Count' emphasized how Masvidal accomplished great things, including defeating Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, as well as winning the BMF title. Bisping was of the opinion that it would be wrong to label Masvidal a "journeyman", due to his outstanding MMA record:

"Look at Masvidal's record, you know, you could point to the losses to try and make that point [that he is a journeyman]... you could say, 'Oh well, he had a great year 2019 and he hasn't replicated that.'... You know he knocked out Darren Till, knocked out Askren, beat Nate Diaz in a tremendous fight. He still accomplished those things. Just because it happened in one year doesn't mean all of a sudden... He's f****** successful is the point I am trying to make... and he became the BMF champ as well. He's had a great career and I wouldn't define that as a journeyman."

Michael Bisping reveals his pick between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in UFC 272 grudge match

In the same episode, Michael Bisping revealed that his pick for the UFC 272 main event was Jorge Masvidal. Bisping believes that Masvidal is a better striker and faster than Colby Covington, which could prove to be an advantage for 'Gamebred':

"I am leaning towards Masvidal. I think he can scramble enough to stop the takedowns and I think on the feet he is... he's just more skilled as a striker. I think he's faster as well and I think he has more diversity, a different array of attacks. Whereas Colby's predominantly a boxer, high volume, doesn't really have knockout power."

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, former friends turned adversaries, are scheduled to fight in a five-round welterweight match on March 5 in the main event of UFC 272.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told The grudge match we've all been waiting forColby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN . Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. The grudge match we've all been waiting for 💥Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. https://t.co/n1FclaclwU

