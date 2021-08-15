Michael Bisping explains why Dustin Poirier should fight Charles Oliveira instead of Nate Diaz

Michael Bisping has had his say on what he believes should take place at the top of the lightweight division.

Dustin Poirier is currently the number one contender, having picked up back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor this year. The general consensus among MMA fans and the media is that 'Diamond' should face the lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

However, Poirier has recently hinted at a potential money fight with Nate Diaz. Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping explained the appeal that a fight with Nate Diaz brings, but also stated that it should not be Poirier's next step.

"Keep your eye on the prize baby boy... Listen, a fight with Nate Diaz is gonna generate big money. Yes it probably would be good for his legacy, good for his brand. Good for when he's retired and people look at his resume and they go: 'Oh, there's a Nate Diaz victory as well.' But do all that after you've beat Charles Oliveira," said Michael Bisping.

Michael Bisping on why the Diaz fight is not advisable for Poirier

Michael Bisping further detailed why Dustin Poirier should take the title bout against Charles Oliveira over the money fight with Nate Diaz. 'The Count' said:

"Anything can go wrong in this world, especially in the fight game. You might get injured in the training camp. You might fight Nate Diaz, even if you beat him you might come out of that with a really bad injury that's gonna affect you down the line. Might affect you winning the world championship. The highest prize, the best accolade to have, is the world championship."

This is something Bisping can comfortably speak on, having claimed the UFC middleweight title himself in 2016. It is also worth noting that a fight between top contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler has recently been booked. Should Poirier take a fight with Diaz that has no real impact on the 155-lbs division, he may fall behind in the lightweight pecking order.

Watch the episode of Michael Bisping's podcast below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh